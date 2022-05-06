 UScellular commits to not raise prices on postpaid and prepaid plans through 2023 - PhoneArena
While many US carriers have started to raise prices of older plans to force customers to switch to newer, more expensive ones, UScellular has just confirmed that its customers are protected against such tactics. The US carrier announced today that all its postpaid and prepaid plans are price protected through 2023.

That means that starting today through at least December 31, 2023, the carrier has committed to not increase the price on customers’ rate plans, regardless of what plan they are on.

Our customers have enough on their minds, and they shouldn’t need to worry about their wireless rates going up. Whether they’re a brand-new customer or have been one for years, their rate plan will not increase. We are committed to being transparent with our customers, and we want them to have peace of mind knowing that if they don’t want to make a change, we won’t change a thing.

If you’re an UScellular customer, you don’t need to take any action for this to be in effect, the carrier announced. If you’re not a UScellular customer yet, perhaps the new announcement will make the carrier’s offer more appealing now.
