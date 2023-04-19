USB-C iPhone 15 was not originally in Apple's plans

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
One of the main reasons for Apple’s dominance over the world of mobile tech is the company’s ecosystem. While the latter is arguably one of the biggest perks of owning an Apple product, there is a small caveat. The Apple ecosystem has a way of keeping users bound to the Cupertino company’s products and services.

One particularly nasty aspect of the Apple ecosystem is the Lightning port. Although the connector has been dropped from the iPad and the MacBook, it is still present on the iPhone and the AirPods, and has been a major source of revenue for Apple. This is why the company reportedly wanted to keep it alive for another iPhone generation or so, according to a new tip.

The information was originally shared via Twitter by leaker Unknownz21 and subsequently covered by MacRumors in a dedicated article. The tweet claims that Lightning port versions of the iPhone 15 were in “testing as far back as January 2022”, but “ since March 2022 have had the USB-C port” instead.

This makes the iPhone’s transition to USB-C all the more credible - it is only natural for Apple to attempt to fight back against the legislators that are fighting against its business model. It is still reassuring that Cupertino has now accepted the ultimate fate of the Lightning port.

After all, Apple’s proprietary connector is inferior to USB-C in virtually every aspect. If the iPhone adopts a USB-C port, the only Apple products stuck with a Lightning connector would be peripherals (i.e. Magic Trackpad, Mouse, Keyboard etc.) and the AirPods. It should be noted that there are rumors of an upcoming USB-C variant of the AirPods Pro 2.

Nevertheless, we should keep in mind that Apple will likely do everything in its power to keep its ecosystem alive. Perhaps that is why the company might try to implement a built-in restriction that forces users to buy proprietary cables. Isn’t that the most Apple thing ever?

