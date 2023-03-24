A USB-C variant of the AirPods Pro 2 might launch soon
The Lighting port has long been a definitive feature of the Apple ecosystem and a major source of its power. However, over the last couple of years, mounting pressure from legislators throughout the world has forced the Cupertino company to steadily transition to USB-C.
According to a recent post on Twitter by Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent Apple analyst with a very reliable track record, the AirPods Pro 2 might also soon ditch the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C one. This information was first covered by 9to5 Mac in a dedicated article.
I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023
我覺得這應該是AirPods Pro… https://t.co/aWKJvGh1lW
In his tweet, Kuo explains that the ‘new’ AirPods referenced in iOS 16.4 might actually be a USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, which launched last year. The tipster expects mass shipments of the new variant to take place in 2Q23-3Q23.
Additionally, Kuo mentions that “Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3”. This could well mean that only the high-end AirPods are getting the USB-C treatment.
At this point, most Apple devices have already made the shift to USB-C. Last year, the last iPad model with a Lightning Port was revamped and received a USB-C port. According to most rumors, this year’s iPhone 15 lineup will also finally adopt the industry standard.
Nevertheless, there are some signs that Apple might attempt to force users to use proprietary USB-C cables, if they want to gain access to specific features. Whether that will materialize remains to be seen.
Accessories might not be the main source of Apple’s profits, but the Apple ecosystem is. Regardless of how dirty the Cupertino company will play in order to preserve the latter, it seems the days of the Lightning port are coming to an end. And while Apple ostensibly awaits its wireless future, it will have to contend with USB-C for now.
