Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

A USB-C variant of the AirPods Pro 2 might launch soon

Accessories Apple
A USB-C variant of the AirPods Pro 2 might launch soon
The Lighting port has long been a definitive feature of the Apple ecosystem and a major source of its power. However, over the last couple of years, mounting pressure from legislators throughout the world has forced the Cupertino company to steadily transition to USB-C.

According to a recent post on Twitter by Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent Apple analyst with a very reliable track record, the AirPods Pro 2 might also soon ditch the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C one. This information was first covered by 9to5 Mac in a dedicated article.


In his tweet, Kuo explains that the ‘new’ AirPods referenced in iOS 16.4 might actually be a USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, which launched last year. The tipster expects mass shipments of the new variant to take place in 2Q23-3Q23.

Additionally, Kuo mentions that “Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3”. This could well mean that only the high-end AirPods are getting the USB-C treatment.

At this point, most Apple devices have already made the shift to USB-C. Last year, the last iPad model with a Lightning Port was revamped and received a USB-C port. According to most rumors, this year’s iPhone 15 lineup will also finally adopt the industry standard.

Nevertheless, there are some signs that Apple might attempt to force users to use proprietary USB-C cables, if they want to gain access to specific features. Whether that will materialize remains to be seen.

Accessories might not be the main source of Apple’s profits, but the Apple ecosystem is. Regardless of how dirty the Cupertino company will play in order to preserve the latter, it seems the days of the Lightning port are coming to an end. And while Apple ostensibly awaits its wireless future, it will have to contend with USB-C for now.

Popular stories

6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Scoop up Samsung's do-it-all Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen at a huge discount
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless