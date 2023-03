A USB-C variant of the AirPods Pro 2 might launch soon

In his tweet, Kuo explains that the ‘new’ AirPods referenced in iOS 16.4 might actually be a USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, which launched last year. The tipster expects mass shipments of the new variant to take place in 2Q23-3Q23.Additionally, Kuo mentions that “Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3”. This could well mean that only the high-end AirPods are getting the USB-C treatment.At this point, most Apple devices have already made the shift to USB-C. Last year, the last iPad model with a Lightning Port was revamped and received a USB-C port. According to most rumors, this year’s iPhone 15 lineup will also finally adopt the industry standard.Nevertheless, there are some signs that Apple might attempt to force users to use proprietary USB-C cables, if they want to gain access to specific features. Whether that will materialize remains to be seen.Accessories might not be the main source of Apple’s profits, but the Apple ecosystem is. Regardless of how dirty the Cupertino company will play in order to preserve the latter, it seems the days of the Lightning port are coming to an end. And while Apple ostensibly awaits its wireless future, it will have to contend with USB-C for now.