Kuo: The iPhone 15 will switch to USB-C, but there's a catch
It seems that the iPhone 15 will finally ditch the dreadful Lightning port and enter the modern USB-C age. Apple will have to comply with the EU's legislation and equip its phones with the standard port, if the company wants to sell its phones in Europe.
According to all the leaks and rumors from the past couple of months, Apple is indeed going that route, and the iPhone 15 will come with a USB-C port. However, there's a catch that might not make users happy.
This isn't the first rumor that suggests such a limitation. Back in February, a report circulating on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, suggested that Apple will include a Lightning-like authenticator chip within the iPhone 15 lineup's USB-C connector, as well as the charging cable that comes with the device, in a bid to limit the sorts of accessories that may be used with the phones and their impact on them.
Famous industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo has posted a batch of predictions for the iPhone 15 series, and one is tied to the USB-C port. According to Kuo (via 9to5Mac), Apple will physically restrict the cables that users will be able to use with the new port.
The iPhone 15 series renders - Image credit PhoneArena
Previously, Kuo said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models would come equipped with USB 3.2-capable ports, while the lower-tier models would have to rely on the slower USB 2.0 standard. The same segregation is in place on Apple's iPad models, with the entry-level one capping data transfer speeds at 480 Mbps while the Pro version could go all the way up to 40 GB/s.
