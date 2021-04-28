Twitch is finally rolling out threaded replies to chat
The ability to quickly start a reply by pressing alt and enter simultaneously is one of the features suggested by early testers back in August 2020. The whole list of new features can be found on this help page, so if you’re interested in engaging in intense chat conversations, be sure to check it out.
Chat Replies help you keep the conversation going, even when chat is going off.— Twitch (@Twitch) April 22, 2021
Try out new message threads, keyboard shortcuts and more, now available to all communities on Twitch.
Learn more: https://t.co/jwrAkCYUU6pic.twitter.com/DTPr2EFnCB
Last year, reports emerged that Twitch is investing in new programming formats, which are to include talk shows and dating programs. Another interesting feature that also launched last year, mainly to battle COVID-19-related isolation issues, was Watch Parties, which lets viewers watch Amazon Prime Video movies together with their favorite streamers.
The new Chat Replies feature is already rolling out and you should start seeing it on phones and other devices in the following days.
