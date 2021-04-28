Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Twitch is finally rolling out threaded replies to chat

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 28, 2021, 6:00 AM
Twitch is finally rolling out threaded replies to chat
Twitch chats are about to become less chaotic, as the platform has finally started rolling out its threaded chat reply features to users. The company tested Chat Replies last summer and many of the features in this final version are designed using feedback from Twitch’s community.



The ability to quickly start a reply by pressing alt and enter simultaneously is one of the features suggested by early testers back in August 2020. The whole list of new features can be found on this help page, so if you’re interested in engaging in intense chat conversations, be sure to check it out.

 
Last year, reports emerged that Twitch is investing in new programming formats, which are to include talk shows and dating programs. Another interesting feature that also launched last year, mainly to battle COVID-19-related isolation issues, was Watch Parties, which lets viewers watch Amazon Prime Video movies together with their favorite streamers.

The new Chat Replies feature is already rolling out and you should start seeing it on phones and other devices in the following days.

