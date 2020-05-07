Apps

Twitch plans to launch talk shows and dating shows

by Radoslav Minkov
May 07, 2020, 4:05 AM
According to a Bloomberg report, Twitch is already investing in new programming formats, which are to include talk shows and dating programs.

The wildly popular gamer-oriented streaming service had a 23% monthly rise in watch hours between the months of February and March, as the coronavirus pandemic kept many at home, turning to online entertainment. And with its increasing profits, the company appears to now be looking to expand on its demographic, reportedly taking show ideas that would appeal to male gaming enthusiasts between the ages of 18 and 24, and anyone in that age range interested in general entertainment.

As the coronavirus pandemic caused performers such as comedians and celebrities to cancel shows and appearances, some of those entertainers found success performing on Twitch, which shows that the company may be on to something with its efforts on trying new formats. Twitch is reportedly spending between $50,000 and $250,000 per week on its planned shows, and hopes to differentiate itself from the likes of Netflix with its angle on gaming.

In a request Twitch made to its partners, the company reportedly specified that the one type of show it's not interested in is escape rooms, which is apparently what many are trying to pitch.

Earlier this year, Twitch also launched Watch Parties, which lets viewers watch Amazon Prime Video movies together with their favorite streamers, in its previous efforts to offer more to its audience.

Twitch was first launched in 2011 as a spin-off to the once-popular Justin.tv video broadcasting website. It's mostly being used for video game live streaming and broadcasting of eSports. With millions of streamers and daily active viewers, it's among the most visited websites in the world. The Twitch Android app has been downloaded over 50 million times, with an iOS version also available.

