Samsung's grand Galaxy S25 redesign plans may include iPhone 16 Pro-inspired screen for base model

The dust has barely settled on the Galaxy S24 and Samsung is basking in the success of the series, but rumors about the Galaxy S25 have already started surfacing. Samsung's S series phones have stuck with the same look since 2021's Galaxy S21, with minor changes here and there, and the design is admittedly long in the tooth. Samsung wants to change that with next year's phones, says a new rumor.





Galaxy S24 . They also write that significant changes will be made to the "concept of the Galaxy S25 series," and we are guessing they are referring to the phone's hardware. Popular South Korean tipster yeux1122 has allegedly learned from company sources that the Galaxy S25 range will look significantly different from the. They also write that significant changes will be made to the "concept of the Galaxy S25 series," and we are guessing they are referring to the phone's hardware.





The leaker alleges that the size of the base model will increase from 6.2-inch to 6.36-inch. That's the only specific piece of information the leaker has revealed.





Samsung's decision might have been inspired by the iPhone 16 Pro's rumored switch from a 6.1-inch screen to a 6.3-inch display. The move might be unpopular among those who prefer compact phones as there are not a lot of flagship that aren't equipped with huge screens.





A couple of rumors say that the Galaxy S25 and the S25 Plus will do away with the current Samsung-made GN3 sensor and adopt a Sony sensor instead. The move could understandably hurt the Samsung unit that makes smartphone cameras but the company is seemingly ready for the setback. This suggests the South Korean giant is willing to pull out all the stops to make the Galaxy S25 the best phone





iPhone 16 . The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which will presumably power the Galaxy S25 Ultra and some base and Plus models, could be speedier than the A18 chip that will fuel the