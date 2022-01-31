This could be your first look at the OnePlus 10 Ultra











Now, a patent image uncovered by @TechInsider seemingly shows a phone that's an OnePlus 10 Pro... but not exactly. Fueling the speculation that a OnePlus 10 Ultra is indeed in the works, the image shows a phone that has that recognizable camera rectangle that usually indicates a mirror-aided periscope camera. The patent was reportedly filed in September 2021.









Up until now, the company has only put telephoto lens on its phones, but given Oppo's extensive know-how in the periscope camera department, it would make sense for OnePlus to rely on its de facto owner for that important knowledge.





The leaks suggest that there will be other small, but important differences between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Ultra. The OnePlus 10 Ultra could come with Oppo's in-house MariSilicon NPU that will further improve the imaging capabilities of the phone's camera.









Last year, the company announced an ongoing partnership with legendary photography company Hasselblad, which gave way to important color science improvements for the camera, but the OnePlus 9 Pro , the first phone to benefit from the collaboration, left much to be desired in the photography aspect.





Now, with Apple and Samsung being the proverbial rock and hard place that OnePlus is caught between, it only makes sense that OnePlus would want to use all the aces up its sleeve to become more competitive.









Rumors have it that the potential OnePlus 10 Ultra could be released in the second half of the year, when OnePlus usually showcases "T" versions of its flagships. That wasn't the case in 2021, when OnePlus didn't release a T variation of the OnePlus 9 9 Pro , so there's the possibility that the OnePlus 10 Ultra could continue the tradition.





Now, would a OnePlus 10 Ultra save the company's name after the seemingly lukewarm reception of the OnePlus 10 Pro? Probably yes, but we are too early in the leaks phase to know the full picture. As we know more, so will you.









