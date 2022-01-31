This could be your first look at the OnePlus 10 Ultra

This could be your first look at the OnePlus 10 Ultra1
The OnePlus 10 Pro is already official and on sale in China, but while we're waiting for that device and likely a regular OnePlus 10 to get officially confirmed and announced for the Western world, we keep hearing these strange rumors about a possible OnePlus 10 Ultra phone.
This one is expected to come with a much more intriguing camera system and be positioned as a direct rival to the Galaxy S22 Ultra that's being announced in less than 10 days. Reportedly, this one will be a love-child of both Oppo and OnePlus and use technologies from both companies. As a reminder, Oppo currently owns OnePlus.
Up until now, the company has only put telephoto lens on its phones, but given Oppo's extensive know-how in the periscope camera department, it would make sense for OnePlus to rely on its de facto owner for that important knowledge.
The leaks suggest that there will be other small, but important differences between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Ultra. The OnePlus 10 Ultra could come with Oppo's in-house MariSilicon NPU that will further improve the imaging capabilities of the phone's camera.
Now, with Apple and Samsung being the proverbial rock and hard place that OnePlus is caught between, it only makes sense that OnePlus would want to use all the aces up its sleeve to become more competitive.
Rumors have it that the potential OnePlus 10 Ultra could be released in the second half of the year, when OnePlus usually showcases "T" versions of its flagships. That wasn't the case in 2021, when OnePlus didn't release a T variation of the OnePlus 9/9 Pro, so there's the possibility that the OnePlus 10 Ultra could continue the tradition.
Now, would a OnePlus 10 Ultra save the company's name after the seemingly lukewarm reception of the OnePlus 10 Pro? Probably yes, but we are too early in the leaks phase to know the full picture. As we know more, so will you.