The ultimate modular smartphone is also a decent mid-ranger

The Fairphone 6 adds another layer of modularity by allowing users to personalize the back cover as they wish.

Android
Fairphone 6
Fairphone, the Dutch company that specializes in making modular phones and components for its devices, is about to launch its sixth phone later this month. The upcoming Fairphone 6 is pushing the modular aspect a bit further by including a fully customizable back cover, allowing customers to personalize their phones the way they want.

But before that happens, we have to talk a little bit about its specs because Roland Quandt from Winfuture.de has just leaked this very important piece of information. Now, before anyone gets too excited, Fairphone 6 is not a flagship device, and it was never meant to be.

What can be said about Fairphone 6 is that it’s a pretty “fair” mid-ranger. For starters, the handset sports a 6.31-inch LTPO-based P-OLED display that features 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 2484 x 1116 pixels resolution (432 ppi pixel density). Fairphone also added Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for maximum screen protection.

On the inside, the Fairphone 6 houses a mid-range, albeit old, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

Fairphone upgraded the battery, but not by much. Its upcoming phone is powered by a 4,415 mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging speeds. In comparison, Fairphone 5 uses a slightly smaller 4,200 mAh battery with 30W wired charging support.

Fairphone 6 brings some upgrades over its predecessor | Image credit: Winfuture.de

As far as the camera goes, Fairphone 6 is said to feature a dual-camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.56 aperture, complemented by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view. There’s also a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front side.

For the sake of comparison, the previous model, Fairphone 5, has two 50-megapixel cameras on the back and one 50-megapixel camera on the front, so it seems that Fairphone 6 got a bit of a downgrade, although the quality of its cameras is said to be higher.

Fairphone 6 will ship with Android 15 on board, but the Dutch company is expected to provide six or seven years of OS updates, so this isn’t that important. What’s important is how much it will cost and when you’ll be able to order one.

Well, according to Winfuture.de, Fairphone 6 is expected to be introduced in Europe on June 25. The phone will cost €550, a fair price for a rather niche product.

Obviously, you can find older flagships at this price, but if you want a truly modular phone that allows you to change just about every component, this is the price you’ll have to pay.
