The messy Apple Intelligence rollout





And Apple Intelligence is quite the enormous update in terms of scope. It surely goes above and beyond a regular iOS update, as so much about the underlying foundation of iOS is about to change. With iOS 18, we will be getting a totally overhauled Siri supercharged by the powers of Open AI's ChatGPT and capable of executing complex commands, as well as smart Writing Tools, generative images and emoji, email and notification summary, and so much more.





One issue only: the release of Apple Intelligence is a total mess.





Issue #1: What's coming when, exactly?





First of all, it's a staggered release, so not all feature will launch at the same time. In fact, it will likely take at least half a year for all the Apple Intelligence features to get to all eligible devices.





