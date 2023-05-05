The Pixel Fold will change the foldable game forever! Here's why
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Behold the Google Pixel Fold! Well, not yet, but this device is one of the most anticipated gadgets this year, and for a good reason. And in typical leak-infested fashion, we know almost everything about Google's venture into foldables. And while Samsung is following the lazy Galaxy Fold route and Apple is still figuring things out, Google has the rare opportunity to change the game forever!
Another bold claim: Apple is late for the foldable party. We're waiting and waiting for a folding iPhone, but it seems that 2024–2025 is the most realistic timeframe for that particular launch. You might think that Apple and Samsung are the main players and contenders for (foldable) smartphone glory, but I would argue that Google is the dark horse here.
As already mentioned, Google has the software behind it, which is a very powerful tool when one wants to build an ecosystem. The popularity of Pixel phones in the past few years speaks volumes. According to data from Canalys, the Google Pixel saw huge growth in sales, reaching 2% of the market share in North America.
I know what you're thinking—2% is almost nothing. But if you look at the annual growth, it's 230%. There's huge potential there, and a great foldable might skyrocket Google into the double digits quickly. That market share will be taken from the underwhelming Galaxy Fold devices and the non-existent iPhone Fold.
All of the above may sound overly optimistic and borderline non-realistic to some people, and I admit, there are some red flags here and there. Or at least things that we shouldn't overlook. So, for the sake of objectivity, we must mention those as well.
That's the big one, the elephant in the room, so to speak. The Pixel Fold is expected to clock in at $1,799, which, while not astronomical or unheard of, might not be the competitive price that device needs to succeed.
Specs-wise, the phone more or less matches the Galaxy Fold when it comes to camera prowess, charging speed, and screen tech, with the Tensor 2 chipset being the main hardware difference. The $1,799 price tag is somewhat logical but not aggressive enough to undercut Samsung and make people buy the Pixel Fold.
Pixel devices are notorious for their unpolished and buggy out-of-the box experience. Laggy and plain broken fingerprint sensors, display issues, software bugs—Pixels have had it all. Launching a new form factor device will be tricky, and there's a good chance the Pixel Fold will be far from perfect, at least at launch.
However, all those bugs and problems don't seem to have damaged Pixel's reputation or sales in the long run. So, Google might just get away with it, depending on how bad it is with the Pixel Fold.
That's just how it is. Pixel devices are very hard to buy outside of the US, and even in the States, Samsung and Apple have built very robust retail partnerships to help with exposure and sales. Google will have to try and amp up its game if the company wants to be serious on the smartphone scene.
Square it! The tablet aspect ratio for the win
Who needs a burrito phone?
Let's be honest here: the Galaxy Fold is a decent phone but it has several annoying disadvantages. The outer screen is too narrow and tall, the inner screen has a weird aspect ratio; and the crease makes it not only a bit ugly but also not very pleasant to the touch. And the thing can't even fold properly.
The outer 5.8-inch screen will also benefit from this, making the folded Pixel Fold (what a tautology) a much more usable device. There are some parallels with the Oppo Find N and maybe with the Surface Duo, but there's one big difference here.
One of the main disadvantages of modern foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold included, is the lack of proper software support and features. When you unfold such a device, you get a split screen mode, and that's pretty much it. There are some bits and pieces here and there, but everything seems half-baked and not very polished. I wouldn't call any of the modern foldable phones a “productivity monster.”
In the case of the Pixel Fold, Google can tailor the software experience for that particular device, and it has the potential to be the best foldable on the market just because of that simple fact. I've used several Pixel devices just for the unique and exclusive software features over the years, and this is not a thing to be taken lightly.
Google has something entirely different in mind with the Pixel Fold, and it might just work. According to the latest leaks, the inner screen has an aspect ratio of 5:6 when unfolded, much squarer and closer to the 4:3 aspect ratio of most modern tablets.
The outer 5.8-inch screen will also benefit from this, making the folded Pixel Fold (what a tautology) a much more usable device. There are some parallels with the Oppo Find N and maybe with the Surface Duo, but there's one big difference here.
Made by Google for Google
Expect some cool Android features on the Pixel Fold
One of the main disadvantages of modern foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold included, is the lack of proper software support and features. When you unfold such a device, you get a split screen mode, and that's pretty much it. There are some bits and pieces here and there, but everything seems half-baked and not very polished. I wouldn't call any of the modern foldable phones a “productivity monster.”
Granted, Google already offers adaptive/responsive design and features in Android, specifically designed for foldable phones, but manufacturers then have to slap their own UI on top and think of incorporating their own unique features, and the end result is a mess.
In the case of the Pixel Fold, Google can tailor the software experience for that particular device, and it has the potential to be the best foldable on the market just because of that simple fact. I've used several Pixel devices just for the unique and exclusive software features over the years, and this is not a thing to be taken lightly.
Bye-bye, foldable iPhone
Let's hope the notch disappears by the time folding iPhones hit the market
Another bold claim: Apple is late for the foldable party. We're waiting and waiting for a folding iPhone, but it seems that 2024–2025 is the most realistic timeframe for that particular launch. You might think that Apple and Samsung are the main players and contenders for (foldable) smartphone glory, but I would argue that Google is the dark horse here.
As already mentioned, Google has the software behind it, which is a very powerful tool when one wants to build an ecosystem. The popularity of Pixel phones in the past few years speaks volumes. According to data from Canalys, the Google Pixel saw huge growth in sales, reaching 2% of the market share in North America.
I know what you're thinking—2% is almost nothing. But if you look at the annual growth, it's 230%. There's huge potential there, and a great foldable might skyrocket Google into the double digits quickly. That market share will be taken from the underwhelming Galaxy Fold devices and the non-existent iPhone Fold.
The other side of the coin
All of the above may sound overly optimistic and borderline non-realistic to some people, and I admit, there are some red flags here and there. Or at least things that we shouldn't overlook. So, for the sake of objectivity, we must mention those as well.
How much, again? (The price)
We need cheaper foldables!
That's the big one, the elephant in the room, so to speak. The Pixel Fold is expected to clock in at $1,799, which, while not astronomical or unheard of, might not be the competitive price that device needs to succeed.
Specs-wise, the phone more or less matches the Galaxy Fold when it comes to camera prowess, charging speed, and screen tech, with the Tensor 2 chipset being the main hardware difference. The $1,799 price tag is somewhat logical but not aggressive enough to undercut Samsung and make people buy the Pixel Fold.
I'm not sure how much money Google expects to make out of selling Pixel Folds but given the volumes and the fact that it's a first-gen device, a more aggressive price tag, let's say $1,399, would've been much better. Sell at zero profit even, if you're aiming for market share.
But it doesn't work! (The bugs)
The Pixel 6 was far from bug-free
Pixel devices are notorious for their unpolished and buggy out-of-the box experience. Laggy and plain broken fingerprint sensors, display issues, software bugs—Pixels have had it all. Launching a new form factor device will be tricky, and there's a good chance the Pixel Fold will be far from perfect, at least at launch.
However, all those bugs and problems don't seem to have damaged Pixel's reputation or sales in the long run. So, Google might just get away with it, depending on how bad it is with the Pixel Fold.
How the heck can I buy one?! (Availabilty)
That's just how it is. Pixel devices are very hard to buy outside of the US, and even in the States, Samsung and Apple have built very robust retail partnerships to help with exposure and sales. Google will have to try and amp up its game if the company wants to be serious on the smartphone scene.
Selling Pixels through its own online shop cuts costs, that's for sure, and offering freebies (Pixel Buds, Pixel Watch maybe) also helps, but people need to see the Pixel Fold in person; they need better carrier incentives, trade-ins, the whole marketing scheme. It's getting there slowly; major carriers do offer some Pixels, but it could be much better.
We're not bailing out! Even with all the potential bugs, the somewhat hefty price tag, and all the other hurdles in front of it, the Pixel Fold will change the foldable game by its very presence on the market. It will make Samsung and Apple work much harder for their respective foldable paychecks. This is not a Far Eastern curiosity that can't cross the US border, this is a real threat. And that's good for everyone.
I'm really excited about the Pixel Fold, even though I keep telling myself I need to remain calm and objective. Are you excited? The smartphone market is so stale nowadays that even remotely original and different gadgets stand out. Do you think the Pixel Fold will change the game?
So, is Pixel Fold going to change the game, after all?
A knockout win for the Pixel Fold
We're not bailing out! Even with all the potential bugs, the somewhat hefty price tag, and all the other hurdles in front of it, the Pixel Fold will change the foldable game by its very presence on the market. It will make Samsung and Apple work much harder for their respective foldable paychecks. This is not a Far Eastern curiosity that can't cross the US border, this is a real threat. And that's good for everyone.
I'm really excited about the Pixel Fold, even though I keep telling myself I need to remain calm and objective. Are you excited? The smartphone market is so stale nowadays that even remotely original and different gadgets stand out. Do you think the Pixel Fold will change the game?
Things that are NOT allowed: