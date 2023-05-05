The Pixel Fold will change the foldable game forever! Here's why









I know what you're thinking—2% is almost nothing. But if you look at the annual growth, it's 230%. There's huge potential there, and a great foldable might skyrocket Google into the double digits quickly. That market share will be taken from the underwhelming Galaxy Fold devices and the non-existent iPhone Fold.



The other side of the coin

All of the above may sound overly optimistic and borderline non-realistic to some people, and I admit, there are some red flags here and there. Or at least things that we shouldn't overlook. So, for the sake of objectivity, we must mention those as well.



How much, again? (The price)



That's the big one, the elephant in the room, so to speak. The Pixel Fold is expected to clock in at $1,799, which, while not astronomical or unheard of, might not be the competitive price that device needs to succeed.



Specs-wise, the phone more or less matches the Galaxy Fold when it comes to camera prowess, charging speed, and screen tech, with the Tensor 2 chipset being the main hardware difference. The $1,799 price tag is somewhat logical but not aggressive enough to undercut Samsung and make people buy the Pixel Fold. I know what you're thinking—2% is almost nothing. But if you look at the annual growth, it's 230%. There's huge potential there, and a great foldable might skyrocket Google into the double digits quickly. That market share will be taken from the underwhelming Galaxy Fold devices and the non-existent iPhone Fold.All of the above may sound overly optimistic and borderline non-realistic to some people, and I admit, there are some red flags here and there. Or at least things that we shouldn't overlook. So, for the sake of objectivity, we must mention those as well.That's the big one, the elephant in the room, so to speak. The Pixel Fold is expected to clock in at $1,799, which, while not astronomical or unheard of, might not be the competitive price that device needs to succeed.Specs-wise, the phone more or less matches the Galaxy Fold when it comes to camera prowess, charging speed, and screen tech, with the Tensor 2 chipset being the main hardware difference. The $1,799 price tag is somewhat logical but not aggressive enough to undercut Samsung and make people buy the Pixel Fold.





I'm not sure how much money Google expects to make out of selling Pixel Folds but given the volumes and the fact that it's a first-gen device, a more aggressive price tag, let's say $1,399, would've been much better. Sell at zero profit even, if you're aiming for market share.



But it doesn't work! (The bugs)



Pixel devices are notorious for their unpolished and buggy out-of-the box experience. Laggy and plain broken fingerprint sensors, display issues, software bugs—Pixels have had it all. Launching a new form factor device will be tricky, and there's a good chance the Pixel Fold will be far from perfect, at least at launch.



However, all those bugs and problems don't seem to have damaged Pixel's reputation or sales in the long run. So, Google might just get away with it, depending on how bad it is with the Pixel Fold.



How the heck can I buy one?! (Availabilty)

That's just how it is. Pixel devices are very hard to buy outside of the US, and even in the States, Samsung and Apple have built very robust retail partnerships to help with exposure and sales. Google will have to try and amp up its game if the company wants to be serious on the smartphone scene. I'm not sure how much money Google expects to make out of selling Pixel Folds but given the volumes and the fact that it's a first-gen device, a more aggressive price tag, let's say $1,399, would've been much better. Sell at zero profit even, if you're aiming for market share.Pixel devices are notorious for their unpolished and buggy out-of-the box experience. Laggy and plain broken fingerprint sensors, display issues, software bugs—Pixels have had it all. Launching a new form factor device will be tricky, and there's a good chance the Pixel Fold will be far from perfect, at least at launch.However, all those bugs and problems don't seem to have damaged Pixel's reputation or sales in the long run. So, Google might just get away with it, depending on how bad it is with the Pixel Fold.That's just how it is. Pixel devices are very hard to buy outside of the US, and even in the States, Samsung and Apple have built very robust retail partnerships to help with exposure and sales. Google will have to try and amp up its game if the company wants to be serious on the smartphone scene.









So, is Pixel Fold going to change the game, after all?



We're not bailing out! Even with all the potential bugs, the somewhat hefty price tag, and all the other hurdles in front of it, the Pixel Fold will change the foldable game by its very presence on the market. It will make Samsung and Apple work much harder for their respective foldable paychecks. This is not a Far Eastern curiosity that can't cross the US border, this is a real threat. And that's good for everyone.



I'm really excited about the Pixel Fold, even though I keep telling myself I need to remain calm and objective. Are you excited? The smartphone market is so stale nowadays that even remotely original and different gadgets stand out. Do you think the Pixel Fold will change the game? Selling Pixels through its own online shop cuts costs, that's for sure, and offering freebies (Pixel Buds, Pixel Watch maybe) also helps, but people need to see the Pixel Fold in person; they need better carrier incentives, trade-ins, the whole marketing scheme. It's getting there slowly; major carriers do offer some Pixels, but it could be much better.We're not bailing out! Even with all the potential bugs, the somewhat hefty price tag, and all the other hurdles in front of it, the Pixel Fold will change the foldable game by its very presence on the market. It will make Samsung and Apple work much harder for their respective foldable paychecks. This is not a Far Eastern curiosity that can't cross the US border, this is a real threat. And that's good for everyone.I'm really excited about the Pixel Fold, even though I keep telling myself I need to remain calm and objective. Are you excited? The smartphone market is so stale nowadays that even remotely original and different gadgets stand out. Do you think the Pixel Fold will change the game?