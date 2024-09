The Moto G 5G (2023) remains the budget phone to go for at its current discount

The Moto G 5G (2024) is another fantastic choice

Now that it's discounted once more, the $249.99 handset lands at a much more reasonable price, especially given its not-so-impressive spec sheet. However, this isn't its most substantial price cut so far, as Best Buy sold it at an extra $10 off sometime last month. Still, the budget phone is a pretty good choice at its current price, so you might want to check it out.With its sub-$250 MSRP, this Motorola phone obviously can't rival some of the best options on the market. If you want impressive performance or a superb camera, you should look elsewhere. After all, this fella is meant to serve your basic needs, not your photography obsessions.For just $149.99, you get a 5G phone with a 6.5-inch 120Hz display that gives you a mostly snappy browsing experience. You can expect everyday tasks to run smoothly with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G chip. Those include browsing, streaming, and more. Still, you might not want to test its limits with demanding gaming titles, as this is certainly no gaming beast.Finally, you have a large 5,000mAh battery that should make it up to two days between charges. To sum up, this is an affordable 5G-enabled phone with smooth refresh rates and mostly decent performance. While this doesn't sound half bad for its price, you should definitely consider its more contemporary sibling before making the final decision.In case you don't mind extending your budget by about $20, the Moto G 5G (2024) might be a more sensible alternative. This bad boy is currently 15% off its MSRP (which is $50 cheaper than last year's model) at Amazon, meaning you can buy it for a tad below $170.Looking at our Moto G 5G (2023) vs Moto G 5G (2024) spec comparison , we'll quickly notice that the newer model features Android 14 out of the box. The phone should also get Android 15 , while last year's model comes with Android 13 . Aside from that, the latest budget phone from the Moto G Series features a slightly larger 6.6-inch 120Hz display, a more capable processor (Snapdragon 4 Gen 1) and an improved 50 MP main camera on the rear.Is that enough to make it a better choice than its sibling from last year? You'll have to be the judge of that. What we can say for sure is that both devices offer good value for money at their current price.