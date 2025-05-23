The Galaxy Z Flip FE may crash the Unpacked party after all
The old rumor is back and now it is once again expected Samsung to release the Galaxy Z Flip FE with the Flip 7.
Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A new rumor now says that the Galaxy Z Flip FE may be released with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 after all.
Previously, we've heard that Samsung is planning to delay the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) foldable and not launch it together with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Fold 7. However, a fresh new rumor says that the Flip FE may join its two siblings sooner than expected.
Earlier reports claim the phone may be announced with the two foldables during an Unpacked event in July, but may not be released alongside them. Now, tipster Max Jambor hints at a different story.
Current rumors claim an early July announcement for the Unpacked event. We will probably hear more about this 'affordable' version of a clamshell foldable by Samsung as we approach this moment. Samsung is yet to confirm a date for the summer Unpacked though, so the 'early July' expectation is based purely on leaks.
What was believed earlier for the release of the Galaxy Z Flip FE was based mainly on previous FE models and Samsung's strategy with them. Samsung has an FE model for its flagship Galaxy S series, but it always releases it months later. This helps prevent the cheaper model from undercutting sales for the base Galaxy S model.
As far as the Galaxy Z Flip FE's competition goes, it's pretty nonexistent at the moment. It is set to challenge the cheaper variant of the Motorola Razr, but that's about it. Foldables are usually more expensive, especially those that look gorgeous and sport a powerful chip (which is the current expectation for the Flip FE).
Samsung is rumored to launch the first FE Flip foldable, which is said to be a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip model, likely very similar to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6. It may or may not be called Z Flip FE, or Z Flip 7 FE, or some rumors say even Z Flip Xe.
According to the tipster, live demo units for the new foldable phones have entered production together. This pretty much suggests that these units may be put in stores at the same time. Otherwise, it wouldn't be logical for Samsung to make them together, would it? If, of course, the leak is to be believed to begin with.
Live Demo Units (for retail stores) of the Galaxy Z Fold7 (Q7), Galaxy Z Flip7 (B7) and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE (B7R) entered production on April 30th. According to shipping info I got, the B7R weighs 187 grams without box or charger — same as the Flip6 pic.twitter.com/Z56cUat4Vq— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) May 22, 2025
If the tipster's prediction is accurate, the same risk would apply to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip FE. The FE's price has not leaked thus far, but we expect it to be around a couple of hundred dollars. We'll know more for sure soon, so stay tuned for that!
