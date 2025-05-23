Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The Galaxy Z Flip FE may crash the Unpacked party after all

The old rumor is back and now it is once again expected Samsung to release the Galaxy Z Flip FE with the Flip 7.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Flip FE may crash the Unpacked party after all
Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

A new rumor now says that the Galaxy Z Flip FE may be released with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 after all.

Previously, we've heard that Samsung is planning to delay the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) foldable and not launch it together with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Fold 7. However, a fresh new rumor says that the Flip FE may join its two siblings sooner than expected.

Samsung is rumored to launch the first FE Flip foldable, which is said to be a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip model, likely very similar to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6. It may or may not be called Z Flip FE, or Z Flip 7 FE, or some rumors say even Z Flip Xe.

Earlier reports claim the phone may be announced with the two foldables during an Unpacked event in July, but may not be released alongside them. Now, tipster Max Jambor hints at a different story.

According to the tipster, live demo units for the new foldable phones have entered production together. This pretty much suggests that these units may be put in stores at the same time. Otherwise, it wouldn't be logical for Samsung to make them together, would it? If, of course, the leak is to be believed to begin with.


Current rumors claim an early July announcement for the Unpacked event. We will probably hear more about this 'affordable' version of a clamshell foldable by Samsung as we approach this moment. Samsung is yet to confirm a date for the summer Unpacked though, so the 'early July' expectation is based purely on leaks.

What was believed earlier for the release of the Galaxy Z Flip FE was based mainly on previous FE models and Samsung's strategy with them. Samsung has an FE model for its flagship Galaxy S series, but it always releases it months later. This helps prevent the cheaper model from undercutting sales for the base Galaxy S model.

If the tipster's prediction is accurate, the same risk would apply to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip FE. The FE's price has not leaked thus far, but we expect it to be around a couple of hundred dollars. We'll know more for sure soon, so stay tuned for that!

Recommended Stories
As far as the Galaxy Z Flip FE's competition goes, it's pretty nonexistent at the moment. It is set to challenge the cheaper variant of the Motorola Razr, but that's about it. Foldables are usually more expensive, especially those that look gorgeous and sport a powerful chip (which is the current expectation for the Flip FE).
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June

Latest News

Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought
Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought
Apple adds three more units to its list of Vintage iPhones and what this might mean to you
Apple adds three more units to its list of Vintage iPhones and what this might mean to you
iPhone 13 user shares T-Mobile Starlink experience from the middle of nowhere
iPhone 13 user shares T-Mobile Starlink experience from the middle of nowhere
Forget screens: more details emerge on the mysterious Jony Ive + OpenAI device
Forget screens: more details emerge on the mysterious Jony Ive + OpenAI device
Level up your mobile gaming with a cheaper-than-ever Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse
Level up your mobile gaming with a cheaper-than-ever Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse
Hands-on: The Honor 400 Pro is a flagship in disguise with some really cool features
Hands-on: The Honor 400 Pro is a flagship in disguise with some really cool features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless