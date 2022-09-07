The Apple Store is down ahead of the iPhone 14 announcement





But rest assured there's nothing to see here, as this is more than expected behavior on Apple's part. The Apple Store promptly goes down ahead of every major Apple event where new hardware is showcased.





Today's reason for Apple Store's downtime is none other than Apple's largest and most important hardware event for 2022—the "Far Out" event which will give us the iPhone 14-series and Apple Watch Series 8 announcement!









The Apple Store should be promptly up shortly after concludes its "Far Out" event. The latter starts at 10pm PT | 6pm GMT | 7pm CEST, and should generally last two hours or so, so we expect the Apple Store to be up after 12pm PT | 8pm GMT | 9pm CEST.





































Guess what, the Apple Store is down!