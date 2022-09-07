 The Apple Store is down ahead of the iPhone 14 announcement - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+
iPhone 14 announcement event
Upcoming event
iPhone 14 announcement event
Sep 07, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
How to watch and what to expect at the next Apple Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

The Apple Store is down ahead of the iPhone 14 announcement

Apple
Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 14 announcement
Guess what, the Apple Store is down!

But rest assured there's nothing to see here, as this is more than expected behavior on Apple's part. The Apple Store promptly goes down ahead of every major Apple event where new hardware is showcased.

Today's reason for Apple Store's downtime is none other than Apple's largest and most important hardware event for 2022—the "Far Out" event which will give us the iPhone 14-series and Apple Watch Series 8 announcement! 

We expect Apple to announce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max/Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro, Apple's first rugged smartwatch, as well as the AirPods Pro 2, and likely an AR/VR headset.

The Apple Store should be promptly up shortly after concludes its "Far Out" event. The latter starts at 10pm PT | 6pm GMT | 7pm CEST, and should generally last two hours or so, so we expect the Apple Store to be up after 12pm PT | 8pm GMT | 9pm CEST.




 





 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Fairly reliable source claims to have leaked iPhone 14 Pro image from prerecorded event
Fairly reliable source claims to have leaked iPhone 14 Pro image from prerecorded event
These amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals are ending soon, so get them while you can
These amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals are ending soon, so get them while you can
Huawei still innovates: Mate 50 features satellite connectivity, Emergency Battery Mode
Huawei still innovates: Mate 50 features satellite connectivity, Emergency Battery Mode
Google Maps is officially taking its eco-friendly features to the next level
Google Maps is officially taking its eco-friendly features to the next level
Google confirms new Nest products for October 6 event, and a low-cost Chromecast leaks out
Google confirms new Nest products for October 6 event, and a low-cost Chromecast leaks out
Meta sets the date for its next VR event. It's October 11th.
Meta sets the date for its next VR event. It's October 11th.

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless