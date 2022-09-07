The Apple Store is down ahead of the iPhone 14 announcement
Guess what, the Apple Store is down!
But rest assured there's nothing to see here, as this is more than expected behavior on Apple's part. The Apple Store promptly goes down ahead of every major Apple event where new hardware is showcased.
Today's reason for Apple Store's downtime is none other than Apple's largest and most important hardware event for 2022—the "Far Out" event which will give us the iPhone 14-series and Apple Watch Series 8 announcement!
We expect Apple to announce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max/Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro, Apple's first rugged smartwatch, as well as the AirPods Pro 2, and likely an AR/VR headset.
The Apple Store should be promptly up shortly after concludes its "Far Out" event. The latter starts at 10pm PT | 6pm GMT | 7pm CEST, and should generally last two hours or so, so we expect the Apple Store to be up after 12pm PT | 8pm GMT | 9pm CEST.
Make sure to tune in for Apple's event in our dedicated page right here.
