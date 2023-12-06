Take a glimpse of what's to come: Our iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 renders show size comparison
As 2023 wraps up, the tech landscape is winding down, but the anticipation for the next year is already building. The coming year promises a fresh wave of new smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more, and the excitement is palpable. In the arena of flagship showdowns, two global giants, Apple and Samsung, are set to go head-to-head once again with their highly anticipated upcoming releases.
As highlighted in a previous article where we delved into a size comparison between the existing iPhone 15 series and the upcoming iPhone 16 series, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are set to maintain their current dimensions. The change unfolds with the Pro models, and if the swirling rumors hold water, these Pro versions could potentially be the biggest iPhones we've seen to date.
Looking at the table, it's clear that the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be both larger and heavier than the Galaxy S24, tipping the scales at around 194 grams. The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, not only boasts a lighter weight but also a smaller build. Talking about the Galaxy S24, Samsung seems to be maintaining a consistent size compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23. The divergence becomes apparent with the Ultra model.
As the launch date of the Galaxy S24, the main competitor to the iPhone 16, draws near, it's intriguing to examine how they stack up in terms of size. To satisfy this curiosity, we've teamed up with a 3D artist and crafted renders based on rumors and speculations to give you a glimpse of what both the iPhone 16 and the Galaxy S24 might look like. Let's dive into the visuals and explore a side-by-side comparison in the table below, pitting the iPhone 16 Pro against the Galaxy S24 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max against the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
|Phone model
|Height
|Width
|Depth
|Weight
|iPhone 16 Pro
|149.6mm
|71.45mm
|8.25mm
|194gr
|Galaxy S24
|146.3mm
|70.9mm
|7.6mm
|168gr
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|163mm
|77.58mm
|8.25mm
|225gr
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|162.3mm
|79mm
|8.6mm
|233gr
Although it might be a bit of a stretch to label it a significant difference, the upcoming flagship is speculated to be just 1mm wider and 1mm shorter than its predecessor. However, when you line it up against the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is wider and with a slightly heavier profile at 233 grams. Both flagships stand at about the same height, with the difference being less than 1mm.
