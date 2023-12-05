Biggest iPhones yet: Here's how iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may look next to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 16

What differences do we expect to see?



iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might undergo a subtle transformation, becoming slightly taller and wider and carrying a tad more weight compared to their predecessors. On the flip side, it appears that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will maintain a size profile similar to the iPhone 15 and Whispers in the rumor mill suggest that the upcomingPro andPro Max might undergo a subtle transformation, becoming slightly taller and wider and carrying a tad more weight compared to their predecessors. On the flip side, it appears that theandPlus will maintain a size profile similar to theand iPhone 15 Plus









This potential growth can be attributed to rumors of an expanded display size for the iPhone 16 series. Speculations suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max might boast a larger 6.86-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro could see its screen expand to 6.27 inches. The speculated dimensions for the iPhone 16 series could shape up as follows: This potential growth can be attributed to rumors of an expanded display size for theseries. Speculations suggest that thePro Max might boast a larger 6.86-inch display, while thePro could see its screen expand to 6.27 inches. The speculated dimensions for theseries could shape up as follows:









iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 size comparison



iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will maintain their current size. However, differences are expected with the Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro is projected to be slightly larger and heavier, tipping the scales at 194 grams.







The scenario echoes with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, rumored to surpass its already sizable predecessor and naturally carrying a bit more weight (a mere 4 grams, which, let's be honest, might be hard to feel or notice). Let's break down the dimensions and weights of the iPhone 15 series compared to the iPhone 16 series in the table below. As mentioned earlier, we anticipate that the standardandPlus will maintain their current size. However, differences are expected with the Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro dimensions stand at 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm, weighing in at 187 grams. In contrast, thePro is projected to be slightly larger and heavier, tipping the scales at 194 grams.The scenario echoes with thePro Max, rumored to surpass its already sizable predecessor and naturally carrying a bit more weight (a mere 4 grams, which, let's be honest, might be hard to feel or notice). Let's break down the dimensions and weights of theseries compared to theseries in the table below.









The size difference might not be immediately apparent to everyone, as we're dealing with just a few millimeters and grams. Yet, for those with smaller hands, carrying out one-handed tasks on iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max could become slightly more challenging. The nuances in size and weight can have diverse effects, particularly in everyday, practical usability.