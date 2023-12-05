Biggest iPhones yet: Here's how iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may look next to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max
Since the debut of the first iPhone in 2007, we've been on a journey, covering each successive iteration. As we bid farewell to 2023, the iPhone 15 series is already old news, making way for the next iPhone 16 series, expected to grace us in the fall of the coming year. While it might seem a tad early to gear up, time has a way of slipping away, prompting us to dive into our expectations for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
This potential growth can be attributed to rumors of an expanded display size for the iPhone 16 series. Speculations suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max might boast a larger 6.86-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro could see its screen expand to 6.27 inches. The speculated dimensions for the iPhone 16 series could shape up as follows:
In this article, our focus shifts to the size of the upcoming smartphones. We've teamed up with a talented 3D artist to bring to life the potential look of the iPhone 16 series, drawing inspiration from the plethora of rumors and leaks circulating thus far. But that's not the end of the story – we've also positioned the iPhone 16 series alongside its predecessor to provide a side-by-side comparison. This visual journey aims to offer you a clear understanding of the anticipated differences in size.
What differences do we expect to see?
Whispers in the rumor mill suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might undergo a subtle transformation, becoming slightly taller and wider and carrying a tad more weight compared to their predecessors. On the flip side, it appears that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will maintain a size profile similar to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
|Phone model
|Height
|Width
|Depth
|Weight
|iPhone 16
|147.6mm
|71.6mm
|7.8mm
|173gr
|iPhone 16 Plus
|160.9mm
|77.8mm
|7.8mm
|203gr
|iPhone 16 Pro
|149.6mm
|71.45mm
|8.25mm
|194gr
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|163mm
|77.58mm
|8.25mm
|225gr
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 size comparison
As mentioned earlier, we anticipate that the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will maintain their current size. However, differences are expected with the Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro dimensions stand at 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm, weighing in at 187 grams. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro is projected to be slightly larger and heavier, tipping the scales at 194 grams.
The scenario echoes with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, rumored to surpass its already sizable predecessor and naturally carrying a bit more weight (a mere 4 grams, which, let's be honest, might be hard to feel or notice). Let's break down the dimensions and weights of the iPhone 15 series compared to the iPhone 16 series in the table below.
|iPhone 16
|iPhone 15
|iPhone 16 Plus
|iPhone 15 Plus
|iPhone 16 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Height
|147.6mm
|147.6mm
|160.9mm
|160.8mm
|149.6mm
|146.6mm
|163mm
|159.9mm
|Width
|71.6mm
|71.6mm
|77.8mm
|77.8mm
|71.45mm
|70.6mm
|77.58mm
|76.7mm
|Depth
|7.8mm
|7.8mm
|7.8mm
|7.8mm
|8.25mm
|8.25mm
|8.25mm
|8.25mm
|Weight
|173gr
|171gr
|203gr
|201gr
|194gr
|187gr
|225gr
|221gr
The size difference might not be immediately apparent to everyone, as we're dealing with just a few millimeters and grams. Yet, for those with smaller hands, carrying out one-handed tasks on iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max could become slightly more challenging. The nuances in size and weight can have diverse effects, particularly in everyday, practical usability.
