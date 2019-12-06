T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
Announced on April 29, 2018, the $26.5 billion T-Mobile-Sprint merger has yet to close even though the carriers jumped through hoops to receive FCC and Justice Department approval. The only thing holding back the merger from closing is a lawsuit filed by 13 state attorneys general and the AG of Washington D.C. The suit seeks to block the transaction and the trial begins this coming Monday.
Wall Street expects T-Mobile to cut the price of the deal
And just in case T-Mobile can't close on the merger and needs to come up with some mid-band spectrum from somewhere, the FCC is considering an auction of 280MHz of airwaves in the 3.7GHz-4.2GHz range. This auction could help raise as much as $80 billion for the U.S.
If the merger closes, it will set off a second series of transactions valued at $5 billion. Dish Network will pay that amount to Sprint in exchange for the carrier's prepaid businesses including Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile. Dish will also receive 14MHz of Sprint's 800MHz spectrum, 9.3 million Boost Mobile customers, 7,500 retail locations and 400 employees. The satellite content provider will then sign a seven-year MVNO agreement with T-Mobile that will allow it to offer mobile service in its name even while it starts building a standalone 5G network.
In 2011, AT&T agreed to buy T-Mobile for $39 billion in a move that would have created the largest wireless operator in the states. But the Justice Department put the kibosh on that deal and as a result, AT&T had to give T-Mobile a consolation package consisting of $3 billion, a 3G roaming pact and 128 AWS markets. Some mark the beginning of T-Mobile's rise to that break-up offering.
In 2014, T-Mobile and Sprint discussed a merger and floated the idea in talks with the FCC and DOJ to see how they would respond; it was clear from the response of the regulatory agencies that such a deal did not have the votes to pass. Back then, it was Sprint seeking to purchase T-Mobile. But over the last five years, led by the departing John Legere, T-Mobile has become not only the fastest-growing but also the most innovative of the four major wireless operators in the U.S. And even though it could really use Sprint's mid-band spectrum, it is T-Mobile in the catbird's seat; in other words, at this point, Sprint has no choice but to accept any revision to the deal that T-Mobile seeks. Even though they will deny it, Sprint brass had pretty much considered its life as a standalone company over months ago.
During its fiscal second quarter, which ran from July through September, Sprint lost 91,000 postpaid phone customers. During the same three-month period, T-Mobile had 754,000 net postpaid phone additions.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):