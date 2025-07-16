Huawei's comeback continues as it reaches a goal for the first time in over four years

Huawei For the first time in years,has returned to the top of the Chinese smartphone market . During the second quarter of 2025, which ended in June, the beleaguered manufacturer owned 18% of the Chinese smartphone market according to IDC. Overall the number of smartphone shipments made in China during Q2 declined by 4% to 69 million units. Against this backdrop of weakness in the country, other Chinese smartphone manufacturers, such as Oppo and vivo, also showed signs of slumping.





Even though it did take the top spot in its home market for the first time in over 4 years , Huawei did report a 3.4% decline in shipments for the quarter. The 12.5 million phones it delivered over the three months left it with an 18.1% market share. During the quarter, Huawei released the latest version of its photography-based flagship series, the Pura 80. The four models in the line included:





Pura 80

Pura 80 Pro

Pura 80 Pro+

Pura 80 Ultra





The largest decline in Chinese smartphone shipments year-over-year during Q2 belonged to vivo. This weakness took vivo out of first place where it was during last year's second quarter and moved it to second behind Huawei. During the quarter, vivo's smartphone shipments dropped 10.1% to 11.9 million units, leaving it with a market share of 17.3%

Apple fans are asking, "Where's Apple? Certainly, Apple is next?" But the answer to that is a resounding "NOPE." Actually, Oppo took third place, and the 10.7 million smartphones it delivered during the second quarter were 5% less than it shipped during the same quarter last year. Oppo finished the second quarter with a 15.5% slice of the Chinese smartphone market pie.









So now we are about to divulge which company was the fourth largest smartphone shipper in China during Q2, and we can tell those Apple fans out there that Apple...is not number four. That spot belongs to Xiaomi, a company once known as China's Apple due to the designs of its smartphones that paid homage to Apple's iPhones at the time. Xiaomi was the only firm to hike its smartphone shipments in China during the second quarter, raising the number of units delivered by 3.4% to 10.4 million, giving it a market share of 15.1%.





Lastly, in fifth place after shipping 9.6 million iPhones in China during the June quarter, Apple saw its phone shipments slip 1.3%. That left Apple with a 13.9% market share in China for the second quarter.

