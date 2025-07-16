Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Huawei's comeback continues as it reaches a goal for the first time in over four years

For the first time in more than four years, Huawei was on top of the Chinese smartphone market. Apple was fifth.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei
The Pura 80 flagship model seen in four different colors.
For the first time in years, Huawei has returned to the top of the Chinese smartphone market. During the second quarter of 2025, which ended in June, the beleaguered manufacturer owned 18% of the Chinese smartphone market according to IDC. Overall the number of smartphone shipments made in China during Q2 declined by 4% to 69 million units. Against this backdrop of weakness in the country, other Chinese smartphone manufacturers, such as Oppo and vivo, also showed signs of slumping.

Even though it did take the top spot in its home market for the first time in over 4 years, Huawei did report a 3.4% decline in shipments for the quarter. The 12.5 million phones it delivered over the three months left it with an 18.1% market share. During the quarter, Huawei released the latest version of its photography-based flagship series, the Pura 80. The four models in the line included:

  • Pura 80
  • Pura 80 Pro
  • Pura 80 Pro+
  • Pura 80 Ultra

The largest decline in Chinese smartphone shipments year-over-year during Q2 belonged to vivo. This weakness took vivo out of first place where it was during last year's second quarter and moved it to second behind Huawei. During the quarter, vivo's smartphone shipments dropped 10.1% to 11.9 million units, leaving it with a market share of 17.3%

Apple fans are asking, "Where's Apple? Certainly, Apple is next?" But the answer to that is a resounding "NOPE." Actually, Oppo took third place, and the 10.7 million smartphones it delivered during the second quarter were 5% less than it shipped during the same quarter last year. Oppo finished the second quarter with a 15.5% slice of the Chinese smartphone market pie.

For the first time in over four years, Huawei tops the Chinese smartphone market during Q2. | Image credit-IDC - Huawei&#039;s comeback continues as it reaches a goal for the first time in over four years
For the first time in over four years, Huawei tops the Chinese smartphone market during Q2. | Image credit-IDC

So now we are about to divulge which company was the fourth largest smartphone shipper in China during Q2, and we can tell those Apple fans out there that Apple...is not number four. That spot belongs to Xiaomi, a company once known as China's Apple due to the designs of its smartphones that paid homage to Apple's iPhones at the time. Xiaomi was the only firm to hike its smartphone shipments in China during the second quarter, raising the number of units delivered by 3.4% to 10.4 million, giving it a market share of 15.1%.

Is Huawei still on the comeback trail?

Vote View Result

Lastly, in fifth place after shipping 9.6 million iPhones in China during the June quarter, Apple saw its phone shipments slip 1.3%. That left Apple with a 13.9% market share in China for the second quarter.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless