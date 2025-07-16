Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

WPC teases major announcement for next week about a "new era of wireless charging"

The WPC teases a major announcement for next week about wireless charging.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A green lightning bolt and the words It's Coming teases WPC's upcoming announcement about wireless charging.
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has posted a teaser on "X" that says, "Heading into a new era of wireless charging in T-Minus 1 week… Stay tuned." This could be exciting, and the announcement, based on the aforementioned comment, would be expected to come on July 23rd. The teaser shows a green lightning bolt icon with the phrase, "It's coming" underneath the image. The WPC owns the Qi trademark which is the most well known wireless charging standard in the mobile space.

This announcement could be related to Qi 2.2, the next iteration of the Qi wireless charging platform. Qi 2.2 was announced on July 15th when the UGREEN MagFlow Magnetic Power Bank was announced as the first product to support Qi 2.2. Apple is reportedly going to use Qi 2.2 to hike charging speeds for MagSafe wireless charging. Last month, we told you that Apple is planning to hike MagSafe wireless charging speeds from the current 25W to 45W for the iPhone 17 series.

Are you looking forward to next week's WPC announcement?

Vote View Result

Qi 2.2 will not only allow Apple to improve wireless charging speeds for the iPhone, but it will also charge more efficiently, better align the magnets, and be backward compatible. The latter means that older iPhone models will be able to use Qi 2.2, although the platform won't be able to run at its full potential on those models.

Tweet from the WPC teasing next week&amp;#039;s announcement.
The WPC's teaser about a new era of wireless charging. | Image credit-WPC

The big announcement could also simply introduce more features for Q1 2.2 or announce the first smartphone series to employ the new standard, which could be the Google Pixel 10 line. Even if the upcoming Pixel line does support Qi 2.2, no Pixel yet has ever shipped with magnets to help the user properly align the phone with the wireless charging circuitry. That could soon change. Last month, we told you that Google is supposedly working on a feature dubbed "Pixelsnap" that would debut on the Pixel 10 series. This would include accessories available for the Pixel 10 models that would allow for the use of magnetic alignment.

It's possible that we will learn more about this next week when the WPC makes its announcement. However, the organization's statement about "a new era of wireless charging" would seem to indicate that whatever the WPC announces next week, it will be about more than juat offering Qi 2.2 support for one new phone series.

So now we have to sit back and eagerly await next Wednesdays announcement to learn all about the upcoming new era of wireless charging.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
T-Mobile's network meets Mint Mobile's price and makes unlimited wireless stupid cheap
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
Google and Samsung are making me more and more excited about the Pixel 10 series
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless