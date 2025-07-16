WPC teases major announcement for next week about a "new era of wireless charging"

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has posted a teaser on "X" that says, "Heading into a new era of wireless charging in T-Minus 1 week… Stay tuned." This could be exciting, and the announcement, based on the aforementioned comment, would be expected to come on July 23rd. The teaser shows a green lightning bolt icon with the phrase, "It's coming" underneath the image. The WPC owns the Qi trademark which is the most well known wireless charging standard in the mobile space.











Qi 2.2 will not only allow Apple to improve wireless charging speeds for the iPhone, but it will also charge more efficiently, better align the magnets, and be backward compatible. The latter means that older iPhone models will be able to use Qi 2.2, although the platform won't be able to run at its full potential on those models.





Pixel 10 series. This would include accessories available for the Pixel 10 models that would allow for the use of magnetic alignment. The big announcement could also simply introduce more features for Q1 2.2 or announce the first smartphone series to employ the new standard, which could be the Google Pixel 10 line. Even if the upcoming Pixel line does support Qi 2.2, no Pixel yet has ever shipped with magnets to help the user properly align the phone with the wireless charging circuitry. That could soon change. Last month, we told you that Google is supposedly working on a feature dubbed "Pixelsnap" that would debut on theseries. This would include accessories available for themodels that would allow for the use of magnetic alignment.





It's possible that we will learn more about this next week when the WPC makes its announcement. However, the organization's statement about "a new era of wireless charging" would seem to indicate that whatever the WPC announces next week, it will be about more than juat offering Qi 2.2 support for one new phone series.





So now we have to sit back and eagerly await next Wednesdays announcement to learn all about the upcoming new era of wireless charging.

