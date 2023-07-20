T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee

Last month, it was reported that T-Mobile was cooking up a new fee. The fee was to be levied on offline payments and now that it has gone into effect, customers are making it very clear that they are not happy with it.





T-Mobile likes to call itself Un-carrier to show its not like other carriers and its moves are motivated by what its customers want.





The latest string of changes proves otherwise, according to many customers. The latest change impacts those who like to pay their bill the old-fashioned way at a physical store.





The carrier is now charging a punitive fee of sorts if you pay your bill in person instead of online. Anyone who pays their phone bill at a store now will have to pay $5 plus tax.





Many T-Mobile customers voiced their disappointment when this was just a rumor and now that T-Mobile has started charging people for not paying their bills online, they are being very vocal about how angry they are.





The Mobile Report says that employees have told the outlet that "many customers have been blindsided" by the new charge. Many of them have understandably complained about it and some have also yelled at employees.





T-Mobile apparently defends itself by claiming that it wants a digital-enabled future and that most of its customers pay online or through AutoPay anyway. Whether or not you agree with that reasoning, the harsh reality is that you'll have to start paying online if you want to avoid this fee or agree to this new charge.



