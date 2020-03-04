T-Mobile is preparing Galaxy S20 phones with latest software update days before release
T-Mobile customers, in particular, seem to be the ones that will be best prepared for the Galaxy S20 launch. Coming from TmoNews are reports that Galaxy S20 phones are already receiving their first software update in advance of the official launch.
If you’ve gotten your Galaxy S20 phone already as well, the software versions you’re looking for are:
- For Galaxy S20: G981USQU1ATBN
- For Galaxy S20+: G986USQU1ATBN
- For Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU1ATBN
If you’re looking for the update that Samsung promised would fix some of its camera issues, that’s not it just yet, unfortunately. Otherwise, we’re sure Samsung would have mentioned it in the changes list.
It will likely take a while before all the kinks in the software have been ironed out so some patience will be required on the user’s side.
Either way, it’s always good to see carriers releasing updates in a timely manner and hopefully, that trend will continue throughout the life of the Galaxy S20s.
