T-Mobile explains why its futuristic feature is not available on your compatible phone
T-Mobile wants more phones to get Starlink-powered satellite texting, but red tape is holding it back.
T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX to eliminate dead spots using the space company's Starlink satellite tech. SpaceX uses T-Mobile's Personal Communications Service (PCS) G-block spectrum to provide connectivity in over 500,000 square miles of the US that have no terrestrial or wireless communication signal.
The program is in beta right now. Only recent Apple, Google, Motorola, and T-Mobile phones qualify, and Samsung is a bit of an exception here, with a phone as old as the 2021 Fold 3 also supported.
For now, only messaging is supported, but SpaceX previously said data services would be deployed in 2025. A T-Mobile exec recently hinted that data service would be low-impact. It looks like consumers might not have to wait much longer for data services, with the FCC filing mentioning that the service will allow customers to "send and receive limited data."
With Verizon now offering satellite services to select customers and AT&T also making good progress, T-Mobile seemingly wants to have an edge over its rivals by supporting more phones than them.
T-Mobile wants to bring the service to more devices but its hands are tied. T-Mobile can't just flick on a switch to enable satellite connectivity on your phone. Instead, your device must have regulatory approval to access satellite features. Since this process is initiated by device manufacturers and could take a while, T-Mobile and its partner SpaceX have requested the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant a waiver for devices already approved for terrestrial operations (communications via land-based carrier infrastructure) so that the feature can be rolled out to all compatible devices.
The two argue that the authorization process serves no meaningful purpose and will only prolong the time it takes for the life-saving satellite feature to reach more users.
...consumers cannot take advantage of the new potentially life-saving service unless the manufacturer of the equipment they already own and operate seeks modified equipment authorization. Worse, consumers have no ability to cause manufacturers to update their equipment authorizations – an inability with potentially severe consequences in the midst of an emergency when they need SCS connectivity most.
—Jameson Dempsey, Director Satellite Policy, Space X and Thomas Dombrowsky, Vice President, Government Affairs Engineering and Technology Policy, T-Mobile, April 2025
The FCC had previously granted a similar waiver that allowed consumers to use satellite services during Southern California wildfires and also when there was a communication breakdown in North Carolina and Florida due to hurricanes.
Requiring terrestrial operators or their SCS partners to block access to SCS service on a device-by-device basis due not to a technical issue, but to a paperwork requirement, is also contrary to the public interest.
...it could also create confusion by resulting in uncertain consumer expectations – some compatible devices would work with SCS while others would not.
—Jameson Dempsey, Director Satellite Policy, Space X and Thomas Dombrowsky, Vice President, Government Affairs Engineering and Technology Policy, T-Mobile, April 2025
In short, the only reason many compatible phones are not yet eligible for T-Mobile's satellite program is the bureaucratic process. Customers are essentially at the mercy of smartphone manufacturers for when their device might be approved for the program.
T-Mobile will expand the Starlink service to more phones if the FCC relaxes its requirements. | Image Credit - T-Mobile
As of the end of March, T-Mobile had "hundreds of thousands of beta customers." It also looks like more phones than are listed on T-Mobile's website are now eligible for the beta, and the latest additions include the Motorola G series (2024 and later), Samsung Galaxy A14, A15, and A16, and Galaxy X Cover6 Pro.
