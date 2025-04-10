Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

T-Mobile explains why its futuristic feature is not available on your compatible phone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile SpaceX Starlink
T-Mobile wants more phones to get Starlink-powered satellite texting, but red tape is holding it back.

T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX to eliminate dead spots using the space company's Starlink satellite tech. SpaceX uses T-Mobile's Personal Communications Service (PCS) G-block spectrum to provide connectivity in over 500,000 square miles of the US that have no terrestrial or wireless communication signal.

The program is in beta right now. Only recent Apple, Google, Motorola, and T-Mobile phones qualify, and Samsung is a bit of an exception here, with a phone as old as the 2021 Fold 3 also supported.

T-Mobile wants to bring the service to more devices but its hands are tied. T-Mobile can't just flick on a switch to enable satellite connectivity on your phone. Instead, your device must have regulatory approval to access satellite features. Since this process is initiated by device manufacturers and could take a while, T-Mobile and its partner SpaceX have requested the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant a waiver for devices already approved for terrestrial operations (communications via land-based carrier infrastructure) so that the feature can be rolled out to all compatible devices.

The two argue that the authorization process serves no meaningful purpose and will only prolong the time it takes for the life-saving satellite feature to reach more users.

...consumers cannot take advantage of the new potentially life-saving service unless the manufacturer of the equipment they already own and operate seeks modified equipment authorization. Worse, consumers have no ability to cause manufacturers to update their equipment authorizations – an inability with potentially severe consequences in the midst of an emergency when they need SCS connectivity most.  
—Jameson Dempsey, Director Satellite Policy, Space X and Thomas Dombrowsky, Vice President, Government Affairs Engineering and Technology Policy, T-Mobile, April 2025

The FCC had previously granted a similar waiver that allowed consumers to use satellite services during Southern California wildfires and also when there was a communication breakdown in North Carolina and Florida due to hurricanes.

Requiring terrestrial operators or their SCS partners to block access to SCS service on a device-by-device basis due not to a technical issue, but to a paperwork requirement, is also contrary to the public interest. 

...it could also create confusion by resulting in uncertain consumer expectations – some compatible devices would work with SCS while others would not. 
—Jameson Dempsey, Director Satellite Policy, Space X and Thomas Dombrowsky, Vice President, Government Affairs Engineering and Technology Policy, T-Mobile, April 2025

In short, the only reason many compatible phones are not yet eligible for T-Mobile's satellite program is the bureaucratic process. Customers are essentially at the mercy of smartphone manufacturers for when their device might be approved for the program.

Recommended Stories


For now, only messaging is supported, but SpaceX previously said data services would be deployed in 2025. A T-Mobile exec recently hinted that data service would be low-impact. It looks like consumers might not have to wait much longer for data services, with the FCC filing mentioning that the service will allow customers to "send and receive limited data."

As of the end of March, T-Mobile had "hundreds of thousands of beta customers." It also looks like more phones than are listed on T-Mobile's website are now eligible for the beta, and the latest additions include the Motorola G series (2024 and later), Samsung Galaxy A14, A15, and A16, and Galaxy X Cover6 Pro.

With Verizon now offering satellite services to select customers and AT&T also making good progress, T-Mobile seemingly wants to have an edge over its rivals by supporting more phones than them.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless