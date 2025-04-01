T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner

T-Mobile







lordhamster1977, Reddit user, March 2025



They mention that many of the places they were visiting had no cell coverage, which made them ideal for testing T-Mobile 's satellite service. They said their phone established a satellite connection but during their four days of trying, the service didn't work even once and no message went through.



They mention that many of the places they were visiting had no cell coverage, which made them ideal for testing T-Mobile's satellite service. They said their phone established a satellite connection but during their four days of trying, the service didn't work even once and no message went through.

In contrast, the iPhone's built-in satellite messaging which is powered by Apple's partner Globalstar worked flawlessly, with messages going through every time.

Many other users reported having a similar experience in various off-the-grid areas in the US.





afterburner2020, Reddit user, March 2025



Goldglove528, Reddit user, March 2025

Ok-Listen7062, Reddit user, March 2025

Not everyone is dissatisfied though, with a lot of users saying that satellite texting works well for them. It doesn't work the same as wireless communication, which is par for the course. Satellites are miles above Earth and signals travel to space and back, whereas 5G towers are closer. Coverage and speed will get better as more satellites are deployed.



OverwhelmingLackOf, Reddit user, March 2025



A potential area for improvement in the meantime is the criteria for terminating a satellite connection, as users report frequent disconnection which occurs even when a weak terrestrial signal is detected. Ideally, if the cellular signal is weak, a phone should maintain its connection to a satellite.





RedMoustache, Reddit user, March 2025

The T-Mobile will start charging customers on its affordable plans and those with other carriers after the public rollout, which is expected in August. This has some users wondering whether they should stick with Apple's satellite feature, which is free.



Meanwhile, Space and Apple are



Some users who are not happy with the service have also suggested that T-Mobile switch to a new partner, such as AST SpaceMobile, with whom



And while it's natural to be disappointed with a service that doesn't work the way it should, it's important to remember that the T-Mobile satellite feature is in beta right now. The service allows people to send text messages, with voice and data capabilities promised for later.



The service uses Starlink satellites as cell towers and T-Mobile has dedicated a slice of its midband spectrum for it. The service is free for now but T-Mobile will start charging customers on its affordable plans and those with other carriers after the public rollout, which is expected in August. This has some users wondering whether they should stick with Apple's satellite feature, which is free.

Meanwhile, Space and Apple are reportedly feuding over spectrum rights.

Some users who are not happy with the service have also suggested that T-Mobile switch to a new partner, such as AST SpaceMobile, with whom AT&T and Verizon have partnered for their satellite program. Given SpaceX is the only company that supports a wide rollout right now, that might not be a good idea.

And while it's natural to be disappointed with a service that doesn't work the way it should, it's important to remember that the T-Mobile satellite feature is in beta right now. The service allows people to send text messages, with voice and data capabilities promised for later.