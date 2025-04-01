T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite-powered direct-to-cell service doesn't live up to expectations, according to some users who have been accepted into the beta program.
T-Mobile has partnered with space technology company SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet constellation to provide connectivity in areas unreachable by land-based networks. Reddit user lordhamster1977 decided to test out the service during their spring break across the Southwestern US and came away unimpressed.
Many other users reported having a similar experience in various off-the-grid areas in the US.
Meanwhile, Space and Apple are reportedly feuding over spectrum rights.
Some users who are not happy with the service have also suggested that T-Mobile switch to a new partner, such as AST SpaceMobile, with whom AT&T and Verizon have partnered for their satellite program. Given SpaceX is the only company that supports a wide rollout right now, that might not be a good idea.
And while it's natural to be disappointed with a service that doesn't work the way it should, it's important to remember that the T-Mobile satellite feature is in beta right now. The service allows people to send text messages, with voice and data capabilities promised for later.
So, I took my family on an epic spring break trip—Vegas, Grand Canyon, Death Valley, Red Rock Canyon, and Valley of Fire. Tons of these spots have zero cell coverage, so I figured it’d be the perfect chance to test out T-Mobile’s Starlink beta for satellite texting. Spoiler: it’s a hot mess.
Death Valley seemed like the ideal testing ground—wide open skies, no interference. On the valley floor and up at Dante’s View on a mountain peak, I’d get 1-2 bars of “T-Mobile Starlink” signal. Promising, right? Nope. Not a single SMS or iMessage would send. Four days of trying, and nothing.
lordhamster1977, Reddit user, March 2025
They mention that many of the places they were visiting had no cell coverage, which made them ideal for testing T-Mobile's satellite service. They said their phone established a satellite connection but during their four days of trying, the service didn't work even once and no message went through.
In contrast, the iPhone's built-in satellite messaging which is powered by Apple's partner Globalstar worked flawlessly, with messages going through every time.
Used the beta on a camping trip a couple weeks ago and it was very hit or miss, couple times it connected and worked just as advertised, other times just wouldn’t connect or messages wouldn’t actually send
afterburner2020, Reddit user, March 2025
Yeah I randomly hit a dead zone for a few hours not far from home in Pennsylvania. Wide open skies. Clear day. Would keep connecting and disconnecting from starlink every few minutes, and even when it was connected for longer periods it never sent one single message the entire time.
Goldglove528, Reddit user, March 2025
I haven’t tried it myself but I work at T-Mobile and have had several people with the beta tell me that it doesn’t work at all.
Ok-Listen7062, Reddit user, March 2025
Not everyone is dissatisfied though, with a lot of users saying that satellite texting works well for them. It doesn't work the same as wireless communication, which is par for the course. Satellites are miles above Earth and signals travel to space and back, whereas 5G towers are closer. Coverage and speed will get better as more satellites are deployed.
T-Mobile direct-to-cell service is like having a cell tower in space. | Image Credit - SpaceX
It was incredible for me out in the middle of nowhere at my in-laws. Sent group texts and everything.
OverwhelmingLackOf, Reddit user, March 2025
A potential area for improvement in the meantime is the criteria for terminating a satellite connection, as users report frequent disconnection which occurs even when a weak terrestrial signal is detected. Ideally, if the cellular signal is weak, a phone should maintain its connection to a satellite.
They definitely need to change something about when it switches to/from satellite. A couple times I've had my phone lock onto a tower but not be able to communicate with it.
If there is a very weak cellular signal and texts fail I'd expect it to fail over to satellite, not keep attempting the same tower and failing repeatedly.
RedMoustache, Reddit user, March 2025
The service is free for now but T-Mobile will start charging customers on its affordable plans and those with other carriers after the public rollout, which is expected in August. This has some users wondering whether they should stick with Apple's satellite feature, which is free.
The service uses Starlink satellites as cell towers and T-Mobile has dedicated a slice of its midband spectrum for it.
