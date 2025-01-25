Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile SpaceX satellite
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced when T-Mobile's direct-to-cell service will go live.

SpaceX and T-Mobile announced a partnership in 2022 to use the former's Starlink satellites and the latter's spectrum to bring connectivity to areas unreachable by terrestrial networks. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) greenlit some of their plans in late 2024, paving the way for the announcement of the beta program.

T-Mobile  started notifying customers who were approved for the beta earlier this month. And now, the beta is about to kick off.

Elon Musk said on January 24 that the direct-to-cella beta would begin in three days, or January 27. That's going to delight many users, as an employee had previously said that the program may not go live until early February.

Starlink direct from satellite to cell phone Internet connection starts beta test in 3 days.
Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, January 2025

To provide supplemental coverage from space (SCS), SpaceX's Gen2 Starlink constellation will communicate with smartphones using T-Mobile's C Block PCS spectrum.

The service will not only bring connectivity to places without terrestrial cell coverage but also ensure communication is not cut off in the event of a power breakdown.

The beta program will be free for all postpaid customers, but initially, only a handful of Samsung phones will be eligible. More phones will become compatible as T-Mobile works on optimizations.

For now, only texting will be supported. SpaceX says that data and IoT services will be rolled out in 2025 and voice support is coming later, but it remains to be seen how that plays out, as regulatory approval hasn't been granted for a waiver required to activate services other than texting.

This is a huge win nonetheless, for not only SpaceX and T-Mobile but also for customers. After dead zones are eliminated, customers won't have to worry about not having service in rural or remote areas.

Space-based texting will be subject to delivery delays and performance could be impacted by factors such as location and number of people using the service at the same time.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Galaxy S25 leaked promo video removed after showcasing underwhelming upgrades
Galaxy S25 leaked promo video removed after showcasing underwhelming upgrades

Latest News

Budget Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are just unmissable at 35% off on Amazon
Budget Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are just unmissable at 35% off on Amazon
Benchmark scores show Galaxy S25 Ultra's superior multi-core AP performance over iPhone 16 Pro Max
Benchmark scores show Galaxy S25 Ultra's superior multi-core AP performance over iPhone 16 Pro Max
Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a sweet $401 discount, making it an even bigger bargain
Powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a sweet $401 discount, making it an even bigger bargain
Google rolls out improvements to Calendar summary cards in the Gmail mobile app
Google rolls out improvements to Calendar summary cards in the Gmail mobile app
Samsung tipped to launch two new Galaxy A-series phones in March
Samsung tipped to launch two new Galaxy A-series phones in March
The budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2024) is still available at its best price on Amazon
The budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2024) is still available at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless