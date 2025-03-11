T-Mobile exec shares something surprising about customers signing up for Starlink

Ankur Kapoor, T-Mobile 's Chief Network Officer, March 2025





Only time will tell how many of theseandcustomers will turn into paying customers come July. After the beta period, they will have to pay $20 per month for every line for the service.The service will remain free forcustomers on Go5G Next, Go5G Business Next, and some other premium plans.customers on other plans will be charged $15/month per line, though those who registered for the beta will pay a discounted rate of $10.For now, only messaging is supported, and there are some signs that the FCC's relaxation of rules might accelerate the addition of voice service. Data service is also not that far off, but video support is not expected anytime soon, with Kapoor making it clear that watching a video on a non-terrestrial network is a distant reality for now.Similarly, data service will be stripped down and low-impact. The primary focus for the company right now is messaging and voice applications.