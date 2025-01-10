Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

T-Mobile allows L.A. wildfire victims to text for help using Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite system

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile shows a view of Earth from outerspace to promote its Direct to Cell satellite service.
The wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed many homes (over 1,000 buildings have been burned down at last count) and the property that was kept inside them has been destroyed or damaged beyond repair. At least 10 people have also lost their lives and during this emergency, it hasn't been that easy to summon help and get in touch with loved ones and friends to see how they are doing and to find out what they need. That's because cell towers and masts have been burned down by the fires while some have lost power.

To help with this situation, T-Mobile and Starlink have activated their satellite messaging system for any phone in the Los Angeles area on the T-Mobile network. Starlink is a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX and a tweet posted by the latter on Thursday said, that in the L.A. area, Starlink and T-Mobile have arranged for the carrier's subscribers to use the Direct-to-Cell satellites to send basic texts. 

T-Mobile customers caught in the wildfire can now send and receive texts to and from friends and relatives. More importantly, T-Mobile users in L.A. can now text 911 to report an emergency. Keep in mind that what T-Mobile subscribers in Los Angeles are using is an early test version of Direct-to-Cell. As T-Mobile said, "While SpaceX's direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, we are once again temporarily making this early test version available for those who need it most."


There is no denying that people in L.A. need this service right away. Even though the carrier was able to restore power to half of T-Mobile's cellular network in Los Angeles, this still leaves many without the power or cellular equipment required to keep them connected via their smartphone. This is exactly the kind of situation that Direct-to-Cell was designed for.

"For those in the Los Angeles area, the @Starlink team and @TMobile have enabled basic texting (SMS) through our Direct-to-Cell satellites. You can now text loved ones, text 911 and receive emergency alerts."-SpaceX tweet on X

If you're not a T-Mobile customer, as long as you own an iPhone 14 or later, you can send a message to emergency contacts using Apple's "Emergency SOS via satellite." If you're in L.A. and you are trying to call or text emergency services and are unable to because of the wildfires, if you can get outside to a location with a clear view of the night sky without putting yourself in danger, your iPhone will try to hook up to a satellite so that emergency services can be contacted via text. The program is still free at the moment for iPhone 14, 15, and 16 users.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price

Latest News

Heavyweight Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a massive price cut, becoming everyone's favorite foldable
Heavyweight Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a massive price cut, becoming everyone's favorite foldable
Check out Amazon and Best Buy's Galaxy A16 5G launch deals if you're on a (super) tight budget!
Check out Amazon and Best Buy's Galaxy A16 5G launch deals if you're on a (super) tight budget!
This video player could erase language barriers in films with offline AI subtitles
This video player could erase language barriers in films with offline AI subtitles
Apple Card users in LA wildfire zone get help from Cupertino when they need it most
Apple Card users in LA wildfire zone get help from Cupertino when they need it most
Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch
Samsung has the Galaxy S24 Ultra on sale at a killer $350 discount ahead of the S25 launch
iPhone 17 Pro camera rumor points to significant changes
iPhone 17 Pro camera rumor points to significant changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless