T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

T-Mobile announced that subscribers to other wireless providers could join T-Mobile's customers and sign up for the Starlink beta which will be free until the start of July. The Starlink satellites will, at first, allow users to text others even if they find themselves in a dead zone area with no cellular connectivity. Eventually, Starlink will allow users to make calls via satellite. It will soon be two months since T-Mobile's stunning Super Bowl Ad that the carrier ran during the game.









T-Mobile has been busy signing people up for the Starlink beta and those who have submitted their request to join it have received an email from the company. Despite the original announcement that T-Mobile is giving beta users until the last day of June to try the Starlink beta for free, the email I received today says that once you're admitted to the beta, you will have 90 days to try it at no cost.





The carrier said that it is working with top phone brands and will push out software updates to more devices so that more handsets are optimized for satellite connectivity. For your phone to work with the Starlink beta, it must be unlocked and satellite-optimized.

The email from T-Mobile includes a button you can press that will allow you to instantly find out if your phone is compatible with T-Mobile 's satellite service. To find this out, you'll need your phone's unique IMEI number. You can get this number on iOS or Android by dialing *#06#. Or you can get your phone's IMEI by following these directions:





iPhone- Settings > General > About







Android - Settings > About Phone > Status



Windows phone- Settings > About > More information





T-Mobile says that it will reach out to you via email. The carrier also wants you to know that following the 90-day free trial, the service will continue for $20 per month per line if you're not a T-Mobile subscriber. If you are a T-Mobile subscriber on their top Go5G Next plan, Starlink is free. Those on other T-Mobile plans will pay $15 per month per line. However, if you switch to T-Mobile , the carrier will give you a free year of Starlink satellite service. As it turns out, my Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is compatible. If your phone is compatible too,says that it will reach out to you via email. The carrier also wants you to know that following the 90-day free trial, the service will continue for $20 per month per line if you're not asubscriber. If you are asubscriber on their top Go5G Next plan, Starlink is free. Those on otherplans will pay $15 per month per line. However, if you switch to, the carrier will give you a free year of Starlink satellite service.







