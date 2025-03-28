Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
Campers are next to a tent on a very starry night as T-Mobile promotes its Starlink satellite service.
It will soon be two months since T-Mobile's stunning Super Bowl Ad that the carrier ran during the game. T-Mobile announced that subscribers to other wireless providers could join T-Mobile's customers and sign up for the Starlink beta which will be free until the start of July. The Starlink satellites will, at first, allow users to text others even if they find themselves in a dead zone area with no cellular connectivity. Eventually, Starlink will allow users to make calls via satellite.

T-Mobile sends thopse who signed up for the Starlink beta an email.
If you signed up for the Starlink beta, keep an eye out for this email from T-Mobile. | Image credit-PhoneArena

T-Mobile has been busy signing people up for the Starlink beta and those who have submitted their request to join it have received an email from the company. Despite the original announcement that T-Mobile is giving beta users until the last day of June to try the Starlink beta for free, the email I received today says that once you're admitted to the beta, you will have 90 days to try it at no cost. 

The carrier said that it is working with top phone brands and will push out software updates to more devices so that more handsets are optimized for satellite connectivity. For your phone to work with the Starlink beta, it must be unlocked and satellite-optimized.

The email from T-Mobile includes a button you can press that will allow you to instantly find out if your phone is compatible with T-Mobile's satellite service. To find this out, you'll need your phone's unique IMEI number. You can get this number on iOS or Android by dialing *#06#. Or you can get your phone's IMEI by following these directions:

iPhone-Settings > General > About

Android -Settings > About Phone > Status

Windows phone-Settings > About > More information

As it turns out, my Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is compatible. If your phone is compatible too, T-Mobile says that it will reach out to you via email. The carrier also wants you to know that following the 90-day free trial, the service will continue for $20 per month per line if you're not a T-Mobile subscriber. If you are a T-Mobile subscriber on their top Go5G Next plan, Starlink is free. Those on other T-Mobile plans will pay $15 per month per line. However, if you switch to T-Mobile, the carrier will give you a free year of Starlink satellite service.

T-Mobile&amp;#039;s email allows you to see whether your phone is compatible with the Starlink Satellite service.
The email includes a link that will instantly tell you if your phone is compatible with T-Mobile's satellite service. | Image credit-PhoneArena

To sign up for the Starlink beta, tap on this link.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
Fitbit app redesign finally makes Health Metrics easier to read on Android and iOS
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
PhoneArena launches Display Test Reference Page: compare display quality easily
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Pixel 10 is packing muscle where it doesn't count
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Watch out, Samsung! The Razr Plus (2025) could cost more, but it's eyeing your crown
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless