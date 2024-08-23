Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

T-Mobile ending support for a payment method Android customers have long relied upon

T-Mobile ending support for a payment method Android customers have long relied upon
In 2009, T-Mobile introduced Direct Carrier Billing for Android users, allowing its subscribers to charge their digital purchases to their T-Mobile accounts. An update on Google's Help Center says that the option is going away.

Carrier billing is a convenient option for users to pay for apps, books and games on Google Play, especially if they don't have a credit card. T-Mobile lets you bill up to $80 of third-party content per line per month to your account. This means that you can pay for your digital purchases without worrying about going over your budget.

Unfortunately for those who used this payment method, it will be retired on August 29. If this was your default payment method, you need to update your payment information, especially if you have a Play subscription and don't want recurring payments to be disrupted.

On August 29, T-Mobile Phone billing won't be accepted as payment method for new Google Play Store subscription sign ups. If you already have a Play subscription with T-Mobile Phone billing, to avoid any interruptions, update your payment method before September 2024.
Google Play Help, August 2024

For some reason, the page says that Sprint users can still use the mobile phone billing option, even though the company is owned by T-Mobile. Similarly, US Cellular, which T-Mobile said it would take under its wing, still supports the option.

We think that the page is in the process of being updated, otherwise it doesn't make sense for Sprint to still be listed as a participating carrier.

Regardless, T-Mobile doing away with Google Play billing isn't a surprise, considering Verizon and AT&T withdrew support in 2022. With so many payment options springing up between the time carrier billing was announced and now, it's possible that only a small number of T-Mobile subscribers rely on this option, which could be why it has decided to discontinue it.

We expect an official announcement from T-Mobile soon, given August 29 is not far off and users should be notified in advance to give them time to set up an alternate payment method instead of throwing them off guard.
Anam Hamid
