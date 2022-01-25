Verizon and AT&T customers may need to adjust how they pay for Google Play purchases

Verizon and AT&T customers may need to adjust how they pay for Google Play purchases0
Buying paid apps, making recurring payments or in-app purchases on the Google Play Store used to be easy for Verizon and AT&T customers. In the U.S.and in some other countries, carrier billing could be selected as an option for payment. This is very convenient since any balance due from your Google Play transactions can be simply rolled into the amount you owe your carrier for the month.
The missive from Google includes links to help users manage their payments so that they don't face any interruptions in subscription services. A Verizon customer noted on Reddit that he spoke with a Googler who confirmed the legitimacy of the email but was not told why the change is being made "for security purposes."
Interestingly, besides Verizon, Boost Mobile was originally on the list of wireless providers no longer allowing subscribers to use carrier billing. But that has been changed and Boost Mobile customers can once again pay for paid Android apps, subscriptions, and in-app payments using their Boost Mobile account. However, AT&T has been added to the list.
- Boost Mobile
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
- US Cellular
As for Verizon and AT&T subscribers, they will have to use another method of payment for Google Play Store purchases starting on February 22nd. If you're affected by this, you should change your payment setup now by opening the Google Play Store and tapping your profile picture in the upper right corner. Tap on Payments & subscriptions > Payment methods and make the necessary adjustments.