T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Up Next:
T-Mobile is now making it easier for customers to tell third-party stores apart from the stores it operates.
T-Mobile authorized retailers are apparently now required by the company to have a sign outside their stores to make it clear that they are run independently.
Previously, there was no easy way to tell if the T-Mobile stores you walked into were owned by T-Mobile or run by a third party. While some third-party locations displayed notices inside to inform customers they weren't owned by T-Mobile, others kept users in the dark. This was becoming a problem for T-Mobile.
Third-party locations, on the other hand, are governed by their own policies. Some of them, notably Arch Telecom, have been found to engage in deceptive practices, and this reflects badly on T-Mobile.
This might be why the company has decided to distance itself from independently-owned locations. If something went wrong, it would be easier for the company to wash its hands of it.
T-Mobile has been working towards creating a distinction between corporate and third-party stores for months. For instance, in September, it was reported that T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies could only be collected from stores owned and operated by the company. Also, a year ago, it changed the compensation structure for some dealers.
At the same time, the company is working to educate and encourage its customers to use the T Life app instead of visiting stores, whether corporate or third-party. A T-Mobile exec had previously said that the company wanted to move most transactions online, making many wonder if it would ultimately scale back its physical presence.
A sign making it clear which stores are run independently is going to help customers make informed choices. T-Mobile is said to be pretty strict about the implementation and has warned that stores that don't put up a sign indicating their type would be shut down.
It remains to be seen how this is going to go, with one person predicting that it might cause sales to tank.
T-Mobile authorized retailers are apparently now required by the company to have a sign outside their stores to make it clear that they are run independently.
It will now be easier for T-Mobile customers to tell whether a location is corporate-owned or not. | Image Credit - Reddit user Sigma35361
Previously, there was no easy way to tell if the T-Mobile stores you walked into were owned by T-Mobile or run by a third party. While some third-party locations displayed notices inside to inform customers they weren't owned by T-Mobile, others kept users in the dark. This was becoming a problem for T-Mobile.
Since stores owned by T-Mobile are under the supervision of the company, they are usually better managed and customers often report having a better experience at corporate-owned stores.
Third-party locations, on the other hand, are governed by their own policies. Some of them, notably Arch Telecom, have been found to engage in deceptive practices, and this reflects badly on T-Mobile.
This might be why the company has decided to distance itself from independently-owned locations. If something went wrong, it would be easier for the company to wash its hands of it.
Another problem with authorized retailers is that they are generally not as willing as corporate stores to take responsibility when something goes wrong, such as when a customer has a device issue.
T-Mobile has been working towards creating a distinction between corporate and third-party stores for months. For instance, in September, it was reported that T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies could only be collected from stores owned and operated by the company. Also, a year ago, it changed the compensation structure for some dealers.
At the same time, the company is working to educate and encourage its customers to use the T Life app instead of visiting stores, whether corporate or third-party. A T-Mobile exec had previously said that the company wanted to move most transactions online, making many wonder if it would ultimately scale back its physical presence.
A sign making it clear which stores are run independently is going to help customers make informed choices. T-Mobile is said to be pretty strict about the implementation and has warned that stores that don't put up a sign indicating their type would be shut down.
It remains to be seen how this is going to go, with one person predicting that it might cause sales to tank.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: