T-Mobile customers should strive to shop online after new changes

First, the promotional pricing will be displayed in the cart to give a more accurate picture of bill estimates.Second, you no longer have to buy $49 worth of accessories to finance them through Equipment Installment Plans (EIP).Lastly,is also changing how you receive promotional credits when trading in an old device. Previously, you'd get a one-time trade-in credit when you turned in a device. This means if, say, your device was worth $400, the amount would be applied to your bill as an upfront, one-time reduction. Any remaining promotional discount would then be split over the financing period.That made it look like you were not saving as much as you thought you'd each month because the trade-in discount was already applied at the beginning. This is now changing, withpaying the trade-in device’s value as Recurring Device Credits (RDC).In short, you will still be paying the same for your upgrades after these changes. What they will do is simplify the online buying process, which is something everyone will appreciate.If you want to be able to buy sub-$50 accessories through an EIP or don't want one-time credit for your old device, make sure to shop on the company's website or app as the changes don't apply to physical stores.