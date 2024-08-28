T-Mobile customers should strive to shop online after new changes
Getting anything through a carrier can be a confusing process. Even though you get to save money, sometimes it can feel like you were lied to, even if that's not the case. A lot of that is down to how companies phrase their offers, leading to misunderstandings and scores of angry calls to customer representatives. T-Mobile has introduced some changes that will improve the experience for both its staff and customers.
According to a leaked internal document, T-Mobile will make three changes to improve the digital upgrade experience.
First, the promotional pricing will be displayed in the cart to give a more accurate picture of bill estimates.
Second, you no longer have to buy $49 worth of accessories to finance them through Equipment Installment Plans (EIP).
Lastly, T-Mobile is also changing how you receive promotional credits when trading in an old device. Previously, you'd get a one-time trade-in credit when you turned in a device. This means if, say, your device was worth $400, the amount would be applied to your bill as an upfront, one-time reduction. Any remaining promotional discount would then be split over the financing period.
In short, you will still be paying the same for your upgrades after these changes. What they will do is simplify the online buying process, which is something everyone will appreciate.
If you want to be able to buy sub-$50 accessories through an EIP or don't want one-time credit for your old device, make sure to shop on the company's website or app as the changes don't apply to physical stores.
The changes will go into effect on August 29 and will only apply to customers shopping online or through either the T-Mobile app or T Life, per The Mobile Report.
T_Mobile is making the online upgrade process less confusing | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
That made it look like you were not saving as much as you thought you'd each month because the trade-in discount was already applied at the beginning. This is now changing, with T-Mobile paying the trade-in device’s value as Recurring Device Credits (RDC).
