Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A T-Mobile storefront with a big sign promoting the T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program.
T-Mobile is making a big change to its T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program. No, it's not changing the program to T-Mobile Wednesdays but starting with the free rechargeable flashlight that the carrier is giving away to subscribers next week, the T-Mobile store that you usually pick up your rewards from might not have any rewards in stock. According to an internal T-Mobile document leaked by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile's third-party stores will no longer be giving away physical T-Mobile Tuesdays items.

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY:

Save $200 on the Pixel 8 and get a free Wi-Fi Pixel Watch at Amazon!
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon
The leaked memo points out that starting September 17th "customers will be able to get their T-Mobile Tuesdays free stuff exclusively at T-Mobile owned and operated stores and Metro by T-Mobile stores." Authorized retailer locations will no longer have the "free stuff" to give away. So if you opened your account via an authorized T-Mobile dealer and you're entitled to a T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaway, you will need to pick it up at a corporate T-Mobile store or Metro by T-Mobile store.

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals a change to how T-Mobile Tuesdays free stuff is distributed. | Image credit-The Mobile Report - Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their &quot;free stuff&quot;
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals a change to how T-Mobile Tuesdays free stuff is distributed. | Image credit-The Mobile Report

T-Mobile alerted its customers through an entry in the T-Life app on the Magenta Status page under "Next Tues." A banner showing a flashlight says, "Your free flashlight might be at a different store on Tuesday." Tapping on the banner will reveal the name and location of the T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile store that is holding your free flashlight.

Third-party retailers, known as "TPR" in T-Mobile lingo, have been under fire for allegedly using customer pickups of T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways as an excuse to look up a customer's account information in order to serve up a dubious "deal." These "deals" would then be offered to subscribers as a way to improve the metrics of the rep and the store and would occasionally be added to an account without the customer's knowledge or approval.

T-Mobile subscribers should check out the T-Life app to find the store that will have their free rewards. | Image credit-The Mobile Report - Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their &quot;free stuff&quot;
T-Mobile subscribers should check out the T-Life app to find the store that will have their free rewards. | Image credit-The Mobile Report

Some employees at third-party locations required that a subscriber consent to an audit of their account in order to receive their T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie even though such action is not required to receive the reward. Although it isn't known for certain why T-Mobile is taking this action, by removing the third-party retail outlets from the equation, these shenanigans might be reduced.

Unfortunately, for some T-Mobile subscribers, the closest T-Mobile store to them is a TPR which means that a subscriber might have to make a longer trip to pick up their "free stuff."
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless