T-Mobile is making a big change to its T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program. No, it's not changing the program to T-Mobile Wednesdays but starting T-Mobile store that you usually pick up your rewards from might not have any rewards in stock. According to T-Mobile 's third-party stores will no longer be giving away physical T-Mobile Tuesdays items. is making a big change to itsTuesdays reward program. No, it's not changing the program toWednesdays but starting with the free rechargeable flashlight that the carrier is giving away to subscribers next week, thestore that you usually pick up your rewards from might not have any rewards in stock. According to an internal T-Mobile document leaked by The Mobile Report 's third-party stores will no longer be giving away physicalTuesdays items.

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY: Save $200 on the Pixel 8 and get a free Wi-Fi Pixel Watch at Amazon! $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

The leaked memo points out that starting September 17th "customers will be able to get their T-Mobile Tuesdays free stuff exclusively at T-Mobile owned and operated stores and Metro by T-Mobile stores." Authorized retailer locations will no longer have the "free stuff" to give away. So if you opened your account via an authorized T-Mobile dealer and you're entitled to a T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaway, you will need to pick it up at a corporate T-Mobile store or Metro by T-Mobile store.









T-Mobile alerted its customers through an entry in the T-Life app on the Magenta Status page under "Next Tues." A banner showing a flashlight says, "Your free flashlight might be at a different store on Tuesday." Tapping on the banner will reveal the name and location of the T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile store that is holding your free flashlight.





Third-party retailers, known as "TPR" in T-Mobile lingo, have been under fire for allegedly using customer pickups of T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways as an excuse to look up a customer's account information in order to serve up a dubious "deal." These "deals" would then be offered to subscribers as a way to improve the metrics of the rep and the store and would occasionally be added to an account without the customer's knowledge or approval.









Some employees at third-party locations required that a subscriber consent to an audit of their account in order to receive their T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie even though such action is not required to receive the reward. Although it isn't known for certain why T-Mobile is taking this action, by removing the third-party retail outlets from the equation, these shenanigans might be reduced.



