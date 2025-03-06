GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile sales practice
Recently, a T-Mobile employee reached out to tell us about the disastrous implementation of a new store system for the promotion of the T Life app. Another employee now exclusively tells us about how the company has turned a blind eye to a deceptive selling practice.

After their complaint fell on deaf others, the employee decided to put T-Mobile on blast by tipping us about the company's dishonest operational practices.

Apparently, T-Mobile stores are silently ripping customers off. They overcharge customers who come in to buy phones by bundling the price of insurance and accessories. This means customers are unknowingly getting upsold on accessories and insurance and given the illusion that those were free with the phone.

This is deceptive on two levels. Firstly, you are made to pay more for your purchase than you should have. Secondly, T-Mobile tries to win your goodwill by acting as if it gave you an accessory for free, whereas, in reality, it made you pay for it without your knowledge.

In some cases, customers end up paying more for accessories (that they never asked for) than the cost of the phone.

This is not only happening at third-party retailers, according to the employee. The issue was escalated to the higher-ups at T-Mobile several times but despite repeated assurances, no measure has been taken to put an end to the fraudulent practices. It's almost as if T-Mobile doesn't mind this stream of revenue.

T-Mobile also doesn't seem to care about employee well-being. In some stores with limited resources, employees must be available through the entirety of their nine-hour shift. They have been told that they cannot leave for lunch, which is inhuman, to say the least.

Worst of all, employees are discouraged from speaking out about stuff they consider unfair. For instance, it was reported that T-Mobile representatives don't shy away from misleading home internet customers about address eligibility. And while this practice was temporarily discontinued, it's now being encouraged again by managers who reprimand employees who refuse to deceive customers.

T-Mobile is one of the largest carriers in the US, which is why it's shocking to hear that instead of cracking down on exploitative practices that harm both employees and customers, it has decided to discourage those who raise their voices.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

