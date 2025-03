Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

T-Mobile

Recently, a T-Mobile employee reached out to tell us about the disastrous implementation of a new store system for the promotion of the T Life app . Another employee now exclusively tells us about how the company has turned a blind eye to a deceptive selling practice.After their complaint fell on deaf others, the employee decided to puton blast by tipping us about the company's dishonest operational practices.Apparently,stores are silently ripping customers off. They overcharge customers who come in to buy phones by bundling the price of insurance and accessories. This means customers are unknowingly getting upsold on accessories and insurance and given the illusion that those were free with the phone.This is deceptive on two levels. Firstly, you are made to pay more for your purchase than you should have. Secondly,tries to win your goodwill by acting as if it gave you an accessory for free, whereas, in reality, it made you pay for it without your knowledge.In some cases, customers end up paying more for accessories (that they never asked for) than the cost of the phone.This is not only happening at third-party retailers, according to the employee. The issue was escalated to the higher-ups atseveral times but despite repeated assurances, no measure has been taken to put an end to the fraudulent practices. It's almost as ifdoesn't mind this stream of revenue.also doesn't seem to care about employee well-being. In some stores with limited resources, employees must be available through the entirety of their nine-hour shift. They have been told that they cannot leave for lunch, which is inhuman, to say the least.Worst of all, employees are discouraged from speaking out about stuff they consider unfair. For instance, it was reported thatrepresentatives don't shy away from misleading home internet customers about address eligibility . And while this practice was temporarily discontinued, it's now being encouraged again by managers who reprimand employees who refuse to deceive customers.is one of the largest carriers in the US, which is why it's shocking to hear that instead of cracking down on exploitative practices that harm both employees and customers, it has decided to discourage those who raise their voices.