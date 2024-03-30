Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

T-Mobile angers dealers by making drastic changes to compensation

By
1comments
T-Mobile
T-Mobile angers dealers by making drastic changes to compensation
When you walk into a T-Mobile store, you might find yourself inside a corporate-owned retail location or you might have walked into an independently-owned authorized T-Mobile retail store. The stores owned by T-Mobile are obviously under the control of the corporation while the stores owned by authorized retailers have their own policies and could feature a different selection of phones. The largest T-Mobile authorized retailer is a company called Wireless Vision which owns over 500 T-Mobile stores that serve more than 14 million customers and sell over 2 million devices each year.

According to the National Wireless Independent Dealer Association (NWIDA), T-Mobile dealers are upset at the parent company for implementing changes in their compensation. A tweet from a T-Mobile dealer with the username @jahblessdai sarcastically titled Congratulations on Reinventing Payment Terms! says that first-month dealer compensation had dropped from 100% to 60% and will now decline even more to 25%.

T-Mobile authorized retail location owned by Wireless Vision - T-Mobile angers dealers by making drastic changes to compensation
T-Mobile authorized retail location owned by Wireless Vision

The dealer explained that this decline is not fair to owners of independent T-Mobile locations because their expenses (such as rent, payrolls, and other operating expenses) must be paid on time and in full. As the dealer wrote, "Quirky, right? I tried explaining to my landlord and the utility companies about our innovative slow-release payment plan, suggesting we spread this month’s due over the next year. Oddly, they seemed uninterested in being avant-garde financial pioneers."

Making matters worse, these dealers will now get compensated using a 12-month retention plan. This led the same dealer to write in his tweet, "Nothing says 'We value you' quite like holding back what one has earned, essentially giving a whole new meaning to 'deferred gratification'. It’s a bold move, turning payroll into a long-term savings plan we never asked for. Who needs cash flow when you can have a financial trickle, right?" The tweet was signed, "A very concern[ed] Authorized Retailer.

Recommended Stories
The optics of this battle do not look good for T-Mobile executives all the way up to CEO Mike Sievert. Of course, we are hearing just one side of the story but it makes T-Mobile appear the same as how it used to portray its competitors in the Legere days: corporate, money-hungry, and unfair.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless