T-Mobile subscribers furious as popular food deal abruptly ends early

T-Mobile Tuesdays is known for rewarding loyal customers with weekly perks. Competitors like Verizon and AT&T also offer similar programs aimed at keeping customers happy. However, T-Mobile Tuesdays specifically offers rewards ranging from discounted movies and merchandise to deals on food, lower-priced gas, and complimentary subscriptions such as MLB.TV for baseball fans. However, lately, some of these deals have noticeably lost their appeal among subscribers — until now.









Few offers have generated as much excitement—or chaos—as the Wingstop promotion. For just $0.01, customers could snag a three-piece chicken tender combo, but overwhelming demand quickly led to shortages at locations nationwide. Frustrated customers took to social media, especially Reddit , to vent their displeasure. Logging complaints such as the below:









Some Reddit users speculated that T-Mobile failed to properly communicate the magnitude of the promotion to Wingstop. Additionally, they argued that Wingstop's management bears responsibility for not adequately informing their stores and employees, leaving frontline workers unprepared for the sudden influx of hungry customers.





T-Mobile . In response, T-Mobile acknowledged the unexpectedly high demand, noting this was the first time in years that one of their offers had been completely exhausted. The company expressed appreciation for customers' enthusiasm but apologized for any inconvenience caused. It should be noted that this isn't the first promotional stumble for T-Mobile ; in the past, a Domino’s Pizza offer similarly overwhelmed stores, leading to its early termination. In one other occasion, a deal for Popeye's chicken Clearly, what started as a feel-good perk quickly spiraled into a logistical nightmare for both Wingstop andacknowledged the unexpectedly high demand, noting this was the first time in years that one of their offers had been completely exhausted. The company expressed appreciation for customers' enthusiasm but apologized for any inconvenience caused. It should be noted that this isn't the first promotional stumble for; in the past, a Domino’s Pizza offer similarly overwhelmed stores, leading to its early termination. In one other occasion, a deal for Popeye's chicken never actually went live , also inciting the outrage of many customers.



March 25, 2025



These types of promotions highlight a broader trend among mobile carriers competing fiercely to differentiate themselves with customer perks. However, striking the balance between enticing deals and operational logistics remains a challenge. That said, you'd think by now T-Mobile would know better than to mess with people's access to $0.01 chicken tenders, especially in this economy.