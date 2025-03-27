The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
T-Mobile subscribers furious as popular food deal abruptly ends early

T-Mobile
T-Mobile Tuesday sign in Times Square
Of all the T-Mobile stories I've come across in my time as a writer, this one wasn't exactly on my bingo card: the carrier's wildly popular T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion offering Wingstop's chicken tenders for a mere penny has abruptly ended, leaving a sour taste in many subscribers' mouths.

T-Mobile Tuesdays is known for rewarding loyal customers with weekly perks. Competitors like Verizon and AT&T also offer similar programs aimed at keeping customers happy. However, T-Mobile Tuesdays specifically offers rewards ranging from discounted movies and merchandise to deals on food, lower-priced gas, and complimentary subscriptions such as MLB.TV for baseball fans. However, lately, some of these deals have noticeably lost their appeal among subscribers — until now.

Offer in the T-Life app promoting the Wingstop deal for T-Mobile Tuesday
This Wingstop T-Mobile Tuesday offer was too delicious to last. | Image credit — The Mobile Report

Few offers have generated as much excitement—or chaos—as the Wingstop promotion. For just $0.01, customers could snag a three-piece chicken tender combo, but overwhelming demand quickly led to shortages at locations nationwide. Frustrated customers took to social media, especially Reddit, to vent their displeasure. Logging complaints such as the below:

The workers at Wingstop said they had no idea about this promotion until T-Mobile dropped it. Waited 1hr for an online order today.
—  r/CamboDahSamurai, March 25, 2025

You had to basically order it before the dinner rush today to guarantee your order was in. I went to a location 6 miles from home because after 4:30 pm EST, order wasn’t ready until 6:15 pm. 3 out of my 4 local wing stops were out of stock for tenders.
— r/austnasty, March 25, 2025

Some Reddit users speculated that T-Mobile failed to properly communicate the magnitude of the promotion to Wingstop. Additionally, they argued that Wingstop's management bears responsibility for not adequately informing their stores and employees, leaving frontline workers unprepared for the sudden influx of hungry customers.

Clearly, what started as a feel-good perk quickly spiraled into a logistical nightmare for both Wingstop and T-MobileIn response, T-Mobile acknowledged the unexpectedly high demand, noting this was the first time in years that one of their offers had been completely exhausted. The company expressed appreciation for customers' enthusiasm but apologized for any inconvenience caused. It should be noted that this isn't the first promotional stumble for T-Mobile; in the past, a Domino’s Pizza offer similarly overwhelmed stores, leading to its early termination. In one other occasion, a deal for Popeye's chicken never actually went live, also inciting the outrage of many customers.

Customers loved the $0.01 Wingstop combo so much that stores sold out – something that hasn’t happened for a few years! We love that our customers love T-Mobile Tuesdays perks, including these delicious chicken tenders. We’re committed to providing our customers the best possible experience and we apologize for the inconvenience.
T-Mobile, March 25, 2025

These types of promotions highlight a broader trend among mobile carriers competing fiercely to differentiate themselves with customer perks. However, striking the balance between enticing deals and operational logistics remains a challenge. That said, you'd think by now T-Mobile would know better than to mess with people's access to $0.01 chicken tenders, especially in this economy.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless