T-Mobile's push for T-Life app reportedly creates nightmare scenario in some stores

Letting customers sign into their accounts on demo units is a privacy nightmare waiting to happen. Even if employees promise to log users out, there is always a chance some data lingers – like saved passwords or autofill info. And people online aren't holding back their thoughts.

On top of that, the employee is reportedly being threatened with disciplinary action if they refuse to follow through. So it is a lose-lose situation for both sides – unless the issue gets officially reported and T-Mobile pays attention to it. Like some users, I also believe that this can not be a T-Mobile-wide policy but something being pushed by local store managers just trying to meet sales quotas.





If you ever find yourself in this situation, don't feel pressured to hand over your info on a public device – even if they say you will be signed out after. It is just not worth the risk. These demo phones could temporarily store your data without you even realizing it. If you ever find yourself in this situation, don't feel pressured to hand over your info on a public device – even if they say you will be signed out after. It is just not worth the risk. These demo phones could temporarily store your data without you even realizing it.