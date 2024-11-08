Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Tuesdays gloves
Last week, it was reported that T-Mobile's next giveaway would be a pair of special gloves to keep you warm and cozy during this chilly season. You no longer have to keep guessing when you will be able to pick them up as a report has now revealed when they will be available.

According to The Mobile Report, the next T-Mobile Tuesday will be handed out by stores on Tuesday, November 12. Previously, we knew it would be available at some point in November, but the exact date wasn't known.



You can't just walk into a T-Mobile store to pick up the gloves as there are certain steps to be followed. You will have to claim the gift in the T Life app and then go to a T-Mobile-owned and operated store or a Metro by T-Mobile location to redeem your gift.

The gift on offer isn't exactly luxurious, but it looks comfortable. It's also light on branding, which isn't true of all T-Mobile freebies, so you won't feel like a walking advertisement when wearing them.

Most importantly, these are touchscreen gloves, meaning they won't prevent you from using your smartphone and tablet. That's not true of all gloves, many of which don't allow energy to flow between your fingers and a capacitive screen.

The gloves will be available in two sizes, so be sure to get the one that fits you well. T-Mobile is going to have limited quantities of the gloves, which is why you will want to be swift and claim and get them as soon as you can come Tuesday.

While these freebies may not have a high monetary value and might be a way to get more foot traffic to stores, they are still a nice gesture from T-Mobile to give you a small reason to feel happy on Tuesdays.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch

Latest News

OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless