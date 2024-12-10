T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson

T-Mobile -branded flashlight | Image Credit - Parking-Ice-9206





Parking-Ice-9206, Reddit user, December 2024



Parking-Ice-9206 believes that T-Mobile had a large number of these flashlights made and didn't comply with quality control requirements.



They appear to be talking about T-Mobile likely distributed many of these and no one else has complained, suggesting this is a one-off issue and it potentially arose because instructions were not followed.



T-Mobile instructed users to charge their flashlights for no more than 12 hours and not to keep them plugged in once the battery was full. It's possible that Parking-Ice-9206 kept their flashlight constantly plugged in. Parking-Ice-9206 believes that T-Mobile had a large number of these flashlights made and didn't comply with quality control requirements. They appear to be talking about the flashlight that T-Mobile gave out in September. It's a rechargeable flashlight with a 250mAh battery. T-Mobile likely distributed many of these and no one else has complained, suggesting this is a one-off issue and it potentially arose because instructions were not followed. Apparently, T-Mobile instructed users to charge their flashlights for no more than 12 hours and not to keep them plugged in once the battery was full. It's possible that Parking-Ice-9206 kept their flashlight constantly plugged in.





International-Dark-5, Reddit user, December 2024





Granted, lithium batteries can't be overcharged, but it's possible that the flashlight features some other battery tech, such as Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH), and yes, NiMH cells can be overcharged.



Since this is an isolated event, we are inclined to think that the flashlight produced smoke because the owner didn't read the instructions manual. Some users note that the flashlight felt so poorly made that they decided to never use it, but others say theirs has been working fine.





Electronic_Ad5462, Reddit user, December 2024



The bottom line is that free stuff is always going to feel cheap but no company gets a pass on safety. That said, if you don't follow the guidelines given by a company, the fault lies squarely with you.





Either way, it was nice of Parking-Ice-9206 to share the incident as it serves as a reminder that not all electronic items are safe to charge overnight.