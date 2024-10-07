T-Mobile rep takes advantage of desperate customer forcing him to buy accessories

T-Mobile store in desperation after he cracked the display on his iPhone. The customer needed a new phone for work for the next day. You would think that T-Mobile would have learned its lesson by now after getting called out several times for refusing to sell a single phone to a customer without forcing them to buy accessories that they don't want or don't need. On social media, a T-Mobile user explained how he went to astore in desperation after he cracked the display on his iPhone. The customer needed a new phone for work for the next day.

A rep tried to shove $210 worth of accessories down the customer's throat







T-Mobile could only sell him a "package deal" which included the

When he inquired about buying a new phone he was told that if he wanted a new one right away,could only sell him a "package deal" which included the iPhone 14 along with a screen protector ($40), a phone case $30), a SyncUP item tracker ($40 plus a monthly fee), and a phone charger ($20). The customer asked the ME whether he could just order the phone without the rest of the bundle and was told that if he wanted the phone only, it would have to be ordered and shipped. Remember, the customer needed the phone for the next day so he felt that he didn't have a choice.









After making the purchase, the customer went home and after doing some research he realized that he didn't have to buy the accessories that he bought. So he went back to the T-Mobile store and returned the accessories. As you might imagine, he received quite a frosty reception from the staff. Or, as the subscriber put it himself, "Returned accessories today and got a HUGE attitude from the employee who sold it all to me." He also was told that the manager had to approve the return, which he did.





Even after discovering that he didn't need to purchase the accessories that T-Mobile shoved down his throat, the customer still wasn't sure as he asked "Are there certain phones that can only be purchased in a bundle with accessories, or were they just trying to make a sale?" Others on the same social media platform let him know that "They were most definitely JUST trying to make a sale. They have the phone and COULD sell it, they just choose not to."





T-Mobile reps reportedly earn very little commission on the sale of a single phone but are more handsomely rewarded when they add accessories to the phone purchase. Getting a subscriber to upgrade his plan or add more lines is the top goal for T-Mobile reps since it involves a recurring payment being added to T-Mobile 's coffers each month. Last December, we told you about a T-Mobile customer looking to buy an reps reportedly earn very little commission on the sale of a single phone but are more handsomely rewarded when they add accessories to the phone purchase. Getting a subscriber to upgrade his plan or add more lines is the top goal forreps since it involves a recurring payment being added to's coffers each month. Last December, we told you about acustomer looking to buy an iPhone 15 as a gift for his brother.

If you don't need the phone right away, order from this platform instead of going to a carrier's store











T-Mobile rep said on a social media platform that sometimes T-Mobile 's standards. Back in May, arep said on a social media platform that sometimes he convinces potential customers not to buy a phone from him . Why? "If I don’t sell every phone with a rate plan change, a smartwatch, insurance, a case, and screen protector, then my metrics will be affected negatively," he said. If a rep's metrics score falls under a certain level, the rep might be let go for failing to perform to's standards.



Recommended Stories