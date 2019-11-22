Supply chain "confirms" 6GB of memory on 2020 Apple iPhone Pro models

Nikkei Asian Review . Things are beginning to fall into place as far as the Apple iPhone 12 is concerned , as long as we keep in mind that these handsets won't be unveiled for close to 10 months. In other words, any rumored specs we hear about now might not come close to what we find on the final version of the phones. Late last month, when the sun still set at a decent hour in the U.S., we passed along the latest rumors about the iPhone 12 family that came from the







Perhaps the most important change coming to the iPhone next year is support for 5G. Right now, the next generation of wireless connectivity is being tested in dribs and drabs in the states, but that will change on December 6th when T-Mobile and its departing CEO John Legere flip the switch to turn on 5G coverage for 200 million Americans. And to make sure that the 5G iPhone models are compatible with both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum, the 5G iPhones are expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem chip. They also will be powered by the A14 Bionic SoC which will be designed by Apple and manufactured by TSMC using its 5nm process. Lower process numbers mean that more transistors can fit inside an integrated circuit making it more powerful and energy-efficient. Thus, the 5nm A14 Bionic will be more powerful and consume less battery life than the 7nm A13 Bionic.

Barclays also expects Time of Flight sensors on the back of next year's "Pro" models











With ToF technology, infrared signals are sent out to a subject and the time it takes for them to bounce off and return to the phone is counted. From this data, 3D maps and more reliable depth information can be generated. This should lead to an enhanced and more realistic bokeh blur on portraits, improved AR effects, and a rear-facing version of Face ID. Unlike the TrueDepth Camera system that Apple employs for Face ID at present, it reportedly will turn to VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) for the ToF sensor. This could allow Apple to offer a secure facial recognition system that scans faces as far away as 15-feet compared to the 25 to 50 centimeters range available with Face ID.







