Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds receive a $50+ discount at Best Buy

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 22, 2021, 3:03 AM
Sony’s noise-canceling technology is an industry standard and many of you may have tried a pair of Sonys on. What's not so well-known is that Sony makes earbuds employing the same industry-leading noise-canceling tech. If you want things Sony-quiet but don't like over-the-ear headphones and find them uncomfortable, the WF-1000XM3 model is just the right one for you.

These premium earbuds are part of the company's top-tier range, and they often carry a premium price tag - north of $230 when they're not on sale. Luckily, the Sony WF-1000XM3 model is on sale right now at Best Buy, shaving more than $50 off the regular price. If you act fast, you can get a pair for just $178, and that's a real bargain for Sony's top-of-the-line earbuds.

The WF-1000XM3 model is among the best noise-canceling earphones out there. It packs some seriously cool features - there's support for 24bit Audio signal processing, battery life is quite good and a 10-min quick charge can get you 90 minutes of playtime. These earphones are true wireless and also feature a one-tap activated smart assistant feature for hassle-free voice navigation.

When it comes to noise-canceling, you can forget about other brands, and even skip a pair of AirPods (they're more expensive, too). Furthermore, Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine upscales compressed digital music files, bringing old, poorly encoded tracks to life.

