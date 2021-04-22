Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds receive a $50+ discount at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony’s noise-canceling technology is an industry standard and many of you may have tried a pair of Sonys on. What's not so well-known is that Sony
makes earbuds
employing the same industry-leading noise-canceling tech. If you want things Sony-quiet but don't like over-the-ear headphones and find them uncomfortable, the WF-1000XM3 model is just the right one for you.
These premium earbuds are part of the company's top-tier range, and they often carry a premium price tag - north of $230 when they're not on sale. Luckily, the Sony WF-1000XM3 model is on sale right now at Best Buy, shaving more than $50 off the regular price. If you act fast, you can get a pair for just $178
, and that's a real bargain for Sony's top-of-the-line earbuds.
The WF-1000XM3 model is among the best noise-canceling earphones
out there. It packs some seriously cool features - there's support for 24bit Audio signal processing, battery life is quite good and a 10-min quick charge can get you 90 minutes of playtime. These earphones are true wireless and also feature a one-tap activated smart assistant feature for hassle-free voice navigation.
When it comes to noise-canceling, you can forget about other brands, and even skip a pair of AirPods
(they're more expensive, too). Furthermore, Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine upscales compressed digital music files, bringing old, poorly encoded tracks to life.
