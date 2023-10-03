Specs for the Pixel 8 series' Tensor G3 SoC leak revealing a 1+4+4 configuration, 4nm process node





The Tensor G3 will feature nine cores in a 1+4+4 configuration. This includes one Cortex-X3 prime CPU core running at 2.91GHz. There will be four Cortex-A715 performance CPU cores with a clock speed of 2.37GHz. The four Cortex-A510 CPU efficiency CPU cores will run at 1.7GHz. The GPU will be the Immortalis version of the Mali G-715.





Tensor G3 is manufactured by TSMC using its 4nm process node.



EXCLUSIVE: Google Pixel 8 Pro Hardware information. https://t.co/ESwLhJLjnipic.twitter.com/83kDyFyCP5 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 2, 2023

The GPU will have 10 cores and it includes support for hardware ray tracing like the GPU on the Apple A17 Pro. Ray tracing helps video games mimic the physical characteristics of light making the games look more realistic.

The Pixel 8 will carry a 6.2-inch OLED display with FHD+ (1080p) resolution. This year the non-Pro model will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,000nits. The rear camera bar will include a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In front, a 10.5MP camera will snap selfies and video chats. The phone will be equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage while a 4575mAh battery keeps the lights on and supports 24W fast charging.







The Pixel 8 Pro will feature a flat 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate (using LTPO) and a 1440p QHD+ resolution. It will have peak brightness of 2,400 nits. The phone will come with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The rear camera array includes a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP periscope lens telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. A 10.5MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video chats and the 4950 mAh battery supports 27W fast charging.



