Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Some Galaxy S25 models might be more power efficient than others

By
0comments
Some Galaxy S25 models might be more power efficient than others
Like this year, Samsung's next S-series flagships are also expected to follow a dual-chip strategy, whereby the base and Plus model will be powered by either a Qualcomm chipset or a home-brewed processor, depending on the market, and the Ultra model will have a Qualcomm chip in all regions. In a strange turn of events, it looks like Samsung's chipset might be a better option.

After a barrage of complaints about overheating issues with its in-house Exynos chips, Samsung only used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips for last year's Galaxy S23 series. This year, we saw a greatly improved Exynos 2400 which delivered performance on par with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Still, the decision to only use the Snapdragon 8 Gen for the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra was an admission of sorts that Qualcomm's chip was superior to its own. And while it's not known whether the Exynos 2500 will be able to match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in performance, which will allegedly be a massive leap over its predecessor, it might edge Qualcomm's chip out in efficiency.

The Exynos 2500 will feature Samsung Foundry's Gate-All-Around (GAA) process technology, which should allow it to run cooler than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, per Business Korea.

While both of these chips will be based on the 3nm tech, the GAA process will give Samsung's chip an edge in terms of efficiency. TSMC, which will reportedly produce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Qualcomm, will likely employ the FinFET tech.

The GAA architecture overcomes the challenges of FinFET, leading to increased performance and reduced power consumption.

The report says that while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will lead in performance, the Exynos 2500 will be competitively close.

The Galaxy S25 series will reportedly be released early next year, probably in the first half of January. According to current rumors, the Ultra may lose a camera while the standard and Plus models may feature a Sony-made sensor. Will they still manage to make it to the best camera phones of the year list? Only time will tell.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Featured Stories

Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 save the foldable phone market?
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Sony's new Xperia phone might just be the biggest comeback in the smartphone market
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
Is Gemini going to kill the Play Store and Android apps?
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
From the iPhone 15 Pro Max to Galaxy S24 Ultra: not looking back (too much)
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless