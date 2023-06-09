Samsung's next premium Galaxy Watch is now a step closer to its U.S. release
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to be one of the new devices unveiled at the next Samsung Unpacked event to be held in late July. Besides the smartwatches, we could see Samsung introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 line. According to MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has received certification from the Federal Communications Commission which is necessary before the device goes on sale in the states.
The model number of the 42mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is SM-R955 while the 46mm variant will carry the model number of SM-R965. The wireless charger associated with the timepiece has been given the model number ER-OR900 which is the same wireless charger that Samsung included in the box with the purchase of the Galaxy Watch 5 series. And a previous FCC certification revealed that it is the same accessory that comes with the Galaxy Watch 6. The new watches will support 10W wireless charging.
Render of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
The report from MySmartPrice says that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be the successor model to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and will sport a circular dial with thick bezels all around it. The timepiece is expected to feature a 1.47-inch display with a 470 x 470 resolution. Keeping the lights on will be a 425mAh battery.
Last month MySmartPrice teamed up with OnLeaks to create renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be the premium smartwatch model offered by Samsung this year and the two wearables will be powered once again by Wear OS. We're sure you've noticed how chummy Google and Samsung have been lately and this will be the third Galaxy Watch series to use Google's Wear OS. The latter replaced Samsung's own Tizen operating system starting with the Galaxy Watch 4 line.
Again, we could see Samsung's next Unpacked event held in Seoul take place in late July. However, there is now speculation that another Unpacked event could be held in the U.S. on August 11th.
