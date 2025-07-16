Samsung's ecosystem has never looked stronger

In our search for the best technology, we often tend to overlook what's right in front of us. Instead, we salivate over the tech specs of a distant product, but without seeing the full picture and using it, it's easy to glorify a specialized product... only to find out that it disappoints in daily use.





This year, after going through dozens of devices, I keep on coming back to... Samsung. The brand is always in our face, and you can often see people criticize it for some individual spec where it is not quite the best. Be it a slightly smaller camera sensor size that nerds obsess over or a battery that does not live up to expectations. There is certainly a grain of truth in these criticisms, but there is also the bigger picture.





And after spending a few days with the new Galaxy Watch 8 series, I am more convinced than ever that Samsung's ecosystem has never looked this good.





Samsung has become a design leader, not a follower









The cliche usually goes that Samsung is a company that follows closely in Apple's footsteps. But the Galaxy Watch 8 series show that Samsung is able to take some bold risks.

Take the new cushion design of the Galaxy Watch 8 (or should we just say the "squircle design"?). It is unlike any other smartwatch on the market.













Market analysts from IDC also recognized the A series in their latest report: "Samsung was able to consolidate its market leadership and outperform the overall market achieving strong growth in the quarter driven by the sales of its new Galaxy A36 and A56 products," said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president, Client Devices, IDC. "These new products introduce AI-enabled features to mid-range devices, which has been effectively used in retail stores to drive sales, as more consumers become curious about AI."









And let's not even get started on the topic of Apple and AI...





More form factors









Samsung is also quicker and more agile with new form factors. Case in point — the Galaxy Ring . Have you heard about an Apple or Google-made smart ring? Nope, both those companies are way behind Samsung on that front.





And of course we have all the Folds and the Flips. Samsung is clearly in the lead in the Flip segment, and while you could argue that the Fold was the weak link... it just made it great with the recent Fold 7 release.





We have to admit, though, that it's not all roses. Apple is clearly far ahead of Samsung on the virtual/mixed reality front with the Vision Pro . Too bad that product costs $3,500 and nobody is buying, though.





Samsung might be behind, but it has some products in the pipeline such as Project Moohan, its Vision Pro alternative, that is expected later this year.





UI overhaul





Not everyone loves the new One UI style (probably the one area where Samsung copied Apple the most). However, it's a much needed fresh coat of paint and I'd argue that a few mistakes made in the process are better than sticking with the old boring look of One UI.





So these are my reasons to believe that Samsung is undergoing a bit of a renaissance in 2025.





The company is not afraid to take risks, and most importantly, it takes the right risks. It has addressed most of the criticism and if you are sleeping on Samsung's ecosystem... well, it might just be the bargain buy of 2025, considering all the lucrative deals that we commonly see.





But let me know what you think: is Samsung the success story of 2025?





Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Do you think it was an easy decision to go away from the beloved circle shape of the watch to this crazy looking new design? I bet that it wasn't, but Samsung went for it anyway. The result is a watch that goes against the grain, but for a good reason — a slightly bigger battery and much improved comfort.