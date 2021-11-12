Notification Center

Samsung Android

Leaked Galaxy S21 FE marketing material gives us our best look yet at the phone

Anam Hamid
By
1
Leaked Galaxy S21 FE marketing material gives us our best look yet at the phone
The Galaxy S21 FE which Samsung had allegedly originally planned to reveal back in August alongside its latest foldable smartphones will now seemingly be announced early next year. The South Korean company had come close to canceling the device but now that the release is back on, rumors about the device have picked up steam again. The latest one brings us marketing materials and full specs.

Galaxy S21 FE will be available in two processor configs


The Galaxy S21 FE will apparently come in both Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Samsung Exynos 2100 variants and will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will sport a 6.4-inches FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080x2340 resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The 32MP front camera will be housed in a centered hole-punch. 

The rear camera system will allegedly have one 64MP sensor, which will be mated with an ultra-wide-angle snapper and a depth unit. 

The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery and will support 15W charging. The power and volume keys will be on the right side and the USB Type-C port and speakers will be at the bottom. The Galaxy S21 FE is unsurprisingly expected to support 5G and it will be available in the colors White, Lavender, Cream, and Black.

Samsung is expected to start the stable Android 12 rollout later this month or next month, but despite that, the Galaxy S21 FE will likely ship with Android 11, which may irk some consumers.

The Galaxy S21 FE will allegedly be sold in Europe only, and that too via a few carriers. It may cost less than the S20 FE, which was $699 at launch, and this could help it become a popular budget flagship

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$302 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

