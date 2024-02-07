Samsung sticks with the same battery size for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but is it enough in 2024?





Brief historical overview

The following models come again with 5,000mAh (rated capacity: 4855mAh, to be exactly precise) battery sizes, and the same applies to this year's Ultra, the Galaxy S24 Ultra





Although 5,000mAh is quite big of a battery anyway, times are changing and as phones become more powerful, we start to demand more from them. Phones are obviously no longer only needed for texts and calls. We have sophisticated mobile gaming, we can watch movies, stream videos, and do all kinds of fancy stuff on our phones.



Case study: batteries, phones, competitors



Galaxy S24 Ultra's battery tech compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S24 predecessor, the

Thepredecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra , also comes with a 5,000mAh battery cell. Interestingly enough, the S24 loses to its predecessor in the sector of video streaming and gaming. Curious, isn't it?

Apart from that, we're seeing improvement in battery life (although not enormous) for the S24 Ultra in browsing. The specs are pretty much the same here: we get a Li-Ion battery with 5,000 capacity (rated 4855mAh).





The new chip that the S24 Ultra sports - the

The new chip that the S24 Ultra sports - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 drains more power compared to the Gen 2 (via SamLover ), so maybe that's where this difference is coming from. But isn't that showing Samsung needs to pay more attention to the battery performance? After all, the phone is crazy fast and powerful, but Samsung fans need to compromise almost an hour of gaming. A lot can happen in an hour.

Bigger battery size (quick examination): OnePlus 12, Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro



As many of you may probably know, there are phones with bigger battery cells than the Ultra out there. Like, for example, the ROG Phone 8 Pro , which comes with a generous 5,500mAh battery cell. The ROG phone dramatically beats the Ultra in video streaming - that's five hours, folks. There's a lot of YouTube binge-watching to happen for five hours.





One could argue that Samsung's got it better than the ROG, because it lasts longer when browsing or gaming. But then comes the OnePlus 12 . The phone comes with a 5,400 mAh battery and lasts notably longer (even more than the ROG) for streaming AND gaming. The only category the OnePlus 12 loses to the Ultra is in browsing, and given the fact we're talking about 18 hours vs 20 hours, I'd argue the loss isn't that dramatic (yep, both lasted more than the hours you're awake in a day (or that you should be!), so I wouldn't call that a fail anyway).









The OnePlus 12 manages to last 13h37min in our custom video streaming test with the S24 Ultra only lasting 8h18min. For gaming, the OnePlus flagship outlasts Samsung's Ultra by 1 hour and 15-ish minutes.







Software optimization (magic behind the scenes?): iPhone 15 Pro Max

And we have the weirdo kid in the room when it comes to battery: the competitor from Apple. Thewins over the Galaxy in video streaming and gaming. But, you see, the iPhone doesn't sport a 5,000mAh battery, but a 4,441mAh one!





It's 2024 and more is demanded from phones

