Samsung joins the handwashing party with a new Galaxy Watch app
The app lets users create daily hand wash routines to track and improve hand hygiene. There is a 25-second default preset based on the World Health Organization's recommendations for washing your hands. The app also provides weekly statistics about hand wash trends, and there's also a fancy looking watch face for your Galaxy Watch. Washing your hands regularly with water and soap is one of the best ways to keep those nasty coronaviruses away.
Users can download the Hand Wash app from the Galaxy Store.