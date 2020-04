Samsung joins the handwashing party with a new Galaxy Watch app

While tracking your sleep or fitness activity seems to be a thing of the past in the current pandemic reality, the future belongs to hand-washing apps. Google rolled out a new feature to its Clock app in WearOS that reminds users to wash their hands, and now it's Samsung's turn to help you take care of your hygiene habits.The company announced on its official blog that it had developed a new Hand Wash app for Galaxy Watch devices. A small team of designers and developers from Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore worked on the project mostly from home to deliver the new app.The app lets users create daily hand wash routines to track and improve hand hygiene. There is a 25-second default preset based on the World Health Organization's recommendations for washing your hands. The app also provides weekly statistics about hand wash trends, and there's also a fancy looking watch face for your Galaxy Watch. Washing your hands regularly with water and soap is one of the best ways to keep those nasty coronaviruses away.Users can download the Hand Wash app from the Galaxy Store.