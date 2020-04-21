Samsung Apps Wearables

Samsung joins the handwashing party with a new Galaxy Watch app

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 21, 2020, 8:57 AM
Samsung joins the handwashing party with a new Galaxy Watch app
While tracking your sleep or fitness activity seems to be a thing of the past in the current pandemic reality, the future belongs to hand-washing apps. Google rolled out a new feature to its Clock app in WearOS that reminds users to wash their hands, and now it's Samsung's turn to help you take care of your hygiene habits.

The company announced on its official blog that it had developed a new Hand Wash app for Galaxy Watch devices. A small team of designers and developers from Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore worked on the project mostly from home to deliver the new app.

The app lets users create daily hand wash routines to track and improve hand hygiene. There is a 25-second default preset based on the World Health Organization's recommendations for washing your hands. The app also provides weekly statistics about hand wash trends, and there's also a fancy looking watch face for your Galaxy Watch. Washing your hands regularly with water and soap is one of the best ways to keep those nasty coronaviruses away.

Users can download the Hand Wash app from the Galaxy Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless