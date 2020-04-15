Wear OS smartwatches will remind you to wash your hands

A Hand-Wash Timer shortcut in the WearOS menu will take users to a 40-second session after a 3-second countdown. After you finish scrapping those coronaviruses off your hands, the app will remind you to repeat the procedure in 3 hours. The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, so 40 is even better.The new feature is just like smartwatch notifications that nudge you to stand and move around after a period of inactivity. You can now spice up your stretching exercises with an occasional trip to the sink and a 40-second encounter with the soap. It doesn't sound like a lot of fun, I know, but it can be vital and save lives. Is this new feature available on your WearOS smartwatch?