Wear OS smartwatches will remind you to wash your hands

A Hand-Wash Timer shortcut in the WearOS menu will take users to a 40-second session after a 3-second countdown. After you finish scrapping those coronaviruses off your hands, the app will remind you to repeat the procedure in 3 hours. The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, so 40 is even better.



The new feature is just like smartwatch notifications that nudge you to stand and move around after a period of inactivity. You can now spice up your stretching exercises with an occasional trip to the sink and a 40-second encounter with the soap. It doesn't sound like a lot of fun, I know, but it can be vital and save lives. Is this new feature available on your WearOS smartwatch? A Hand-Wash Timer shortcut in the WearOS menu will take users to a 40-second session after a 3-second countdown. After you finish scrapping those coronaviruses off your hands, the app will remind you to repeat the procedure in 3 hours. The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, so 40 is even better.The new feature is just like smartwatch notifications that nudge you to stand and move around after a period of inactivity. You can now spice up your stretching exercises with an occasional trip to the sink and a 40-second encounter with the soap. It doesn't sound like a lot of fun, I know, but it can be vital and save lives. Is this new feature available on your WearOS smartwatch?

Humanity is facing one of the most severe health crises of the century. In the vast sea of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a few things remain clear and proven to work. Social distancing can keep the disease at bay, and personal hygiene will keep it away from you. Now, you might think you're on the introvert side of the social spectrum, but you can still catch the coronavirus without interacting with other people.Survivability of the virus on different surfaces is still not precisely determined, but some reports give us numbers from a few hours to several days. Now Google is rolling out a new feature to the Clock app of WearOS smartwatches which will remind you to wash your hands regularly and keep yourself and others safe, XDA reports.