Samsung to fix major Android Auto issue on Galaxy S21 series



Samsung is close to squashing off a rather nasty Galaxy S21 -series bug that involved undesired Android Auto crashes, reports AutoEvolution . The issues in question, which is reportedly experienced by lots of Galaxy S21 Ultra users, crashes the Android Auto head unit once the screen of the phone is unlocked. As usual with Android, users could try a few workarounds namely changing cables, updating and downgrading the Android Auto app on the phone, among other things, but none have worked well.





Samsung has been aware of the bug for a while, and enough is enough - the issue will be patched soon. After Samsung has been working on the fix for a while, it's now ready for the prime-time.







The fix is reportedly coming along with the upcoming July security update for the Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21+ , and Galaxy S21 Ultra , which should be rolling in late June or early July. After the fix arrives on your Galaxy S21, you should technically no longer experience any major issues with Android Auto.







Android Auto got quite the update at Google I/O 2021: it's getting expanded to Android Automotive OS, which is not just an extension of your mobile phone on a head unit, but a full-blown operating system that's powering your car's whole infotainment system







Google and Samsung have worked together the iron the bugs out, which stands as yet another page of collaboration between the two giants. As a reminder, Samsung and Google worked closely on the upcoming revamp to Wear OS, which married Tizen and birthed a clean-slate platform dubbed Wear . It's a sign of warming relations between Samsung and Google, which should technically be beneficial to the ecosystem as a whole. To what end, however, remains to be seen.